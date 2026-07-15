‘The Batman Part II′ film delayed until 2028

Moviegoers watting to see Robert Pattinson return as the Caped Crusader must wait some more.

The release date in theaters of “The Batman Part II” has been pushed back to Feb, 18, 2028, Variety reported.

The new release date of the DC Studios film comes nearly six years after “The Batman” opened in 2022.

Director Matt Reeves announced the new opening date on Vimeo, along with the first camera test footage of Pattinson’s return as the Dark Knight, according to Variety.

Other actors in the film include Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan, plus “Game of Thrones” actor Charles Dance, Brian Tyree Henry and Sebastian Koch, Variety reported.

Reeves co-wrote the sequel’s screenplay with Mattson Tomlin, but plot details have not been revealed, according to the entertainment site.

Also unclear are the roles being played by the supporting cast.

“The Batman Part II” was originally supposed to open on Oct. 2, 2026, before Warner Bros. delayed it to Oct. 1, 2027, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The delays will allow more time in post-production, according to Warner Bros. It offers a new release window that allows the film a domestic four-day weekend, the entertainment news website reported.

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