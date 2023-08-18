Baltimore shooting: Officials announce 2nd arrest in shooting that left 2 dead, 28 injured in July

Baltimore, Md. — Officials announced Thursday evening that an arrest was made in connection with a deadly shooting at a block party that happened at the beginning of July in Baltimore, Maryland.

In a news release, Baltimore Police Department’s Acting Commissioner Richard Worley, along with Mayor Brandon M. Scott and Maryland State’s Attorney Ivan Bates announced that an arrest was made in connection with a shooting that happened on July 2 during a block party.

Tristan Brian Jackson, 18, was arrested Thursday and investigators believe he reportedly shot multiple people in the 800 block of 8th Street, the news release said.

Jackson has been charged with seven counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, events counts of attempted first-degree murder, and 41 other related charges, police say.

Information about what led investigators to Jackson has not yet been released.

The shooting left two dead and 28 others injured, WBAL reported.

The two that were killed were identified as Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18, and Kylis Fagbemi, 20, according to WJZ-TV.

City leaders announce arrest in Brooklyn Homes Critical Incident https://t.co/O47tifLtOc pic.twitter.com/Ib7SjqXiwN — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) August 18, 2023

“BPD has been working tirelessly on the investigation into the critical incident that occurred on July 2, 2023, in Brooklyn Homes. While this investigation is still ongoing, I applaud the work of all the BPD members, the Homicide Detectives, our law enforcement partners and our community collaborators who will not rest until they see justice served,” said Acting Commissioner Richard Worley, in the news release. “While this arrest cannot undo the damage and trauma caused that day, it is my hope that it can bring some peace and justice to the families of all the victims and the Baltimore community.”

“The residents of Brooklyn Homes were deeply impacted by a devastating act of violence, and I want to first extend my continued heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families who are still grappling with this pain and loss,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott, in the news release. “We’ve been clear from the beginning that we will not rest until those who committed this horrific act of violence are held accountable. Throughout this entire investigation, the Baltimore Police Department has acted swiftly and diligently in response to this tragedy and our efforts are not slowing down. While an arrest has been made, the investigation continues. And our commitment to the safety and well-being of our residents remains unwavering. We will continue to come together as a community to support one another in the face of this unprecedented tragedy and build a safer, more resilient Baltimore.”

This is also the second arrest made in the incident, according to WJZ-TV. investigators arrested a 17-year-old in July and he was charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, assault weapon possession, reckless endangerment and having a handgun in a vehicle. The name of the 17-year-old has not been released since he’s a minor.