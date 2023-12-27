Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Patrick Schwarzenegger engaged to longtime girlfriend Abby Champion

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s son Patrick Schwarzenegger and longtime girlfriend, Abby Champion got engaged over the holidays.

Schwarzenegger, 30, and Champion, 26, announced their engagement on Tuesday.

“She said yesssss,” Schwarzenegger said on X, formerly known as Twitter, according to the Today Show.

“Forever and ever,” Schwarzenegger said in his Instagram post.

The post shared multiple engagement photos including a ring, a flower arrangement and a cake that said “Congratulations” on it with a picture of actor and model, according to the Today Show.

Schwarzenegger’s mother, Shriver, said that she is “beyond thrilled. I’m beyond inspired. I’m beyond excited,” according to Good Morning America.

On Christmas, the day before Schwarzenegger and Champion announced their engagement, Schwarzenegger posted a picture of him and her wearing matching Christmas pajamas, the Today Show reported.

Champion and Schwarzenegger were first linked in Sept. 2015, according to People Magazine. The two did not make their relationship official until months later in Feb. 2016.

