America 250: Deals and freebies to celebrate Independence Day

When it’s your birthday, you can get free or discounted food, so why not for the birthday of America?

Several companies will be having specials to celebrate the July 4th holiday. Here is a sampling. Remember, they are all subject to participation, so you should check with local locations to see if they are taking part.

Applebee’s: Dollarita ($1 margarita) through the end of the month.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Stars & Stripes Pizookie and a Firework Fizz, non alcoholic beverages.

Budweiser: The beermaker will be “covering America’s tab.” People who enter their information online for verification can get a $6 digital gift card while funds last.

Burger King: $2.50 Whopper Jr. deal for Royal Perks members ordering in the app or online on July 4. (ABC News)

Carabou Coffee: Rewards members $3 medium Blue Raspberry or Blue Raspberry Lemonade Energy Drink after noon Monday through Thursday.

Checkers & Rally’s: All American $2.50 Duo (AARP)

Circle K: Any size Polar Pop fountain drink for 25 cents for Inner Circle members.

Dairy Queen: Small Stars and Stripes Misty Slush Float for $2.50 through July 5. Rewards members will earn 250 bonus DQ Points.

Del Taco: $2.50 Funnel Cake Fries (Fox News)

Dunkin: New, patriotic beverages and treats — Strawberry Sparkler Cloud Latte, Dazzleberry Coolatta, Starlight Lemonade, Rocket Pop Donut, and Stars & Stripes Munchkins. New collectible Eagle Cup for $10.99, includes a medium beverage.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: $2.50 red, white, and blueberry mini concrete or all-beef hot dog through the rewards app until July 5.AARP)

Great American Cookie: Free Stars & Stripes Sprinkle cookie for veterans and active-duty military. Must show military or veteran ID.

KFC: “Finger Lickin’ Fourth” 12-piece bucket for $15 in the app through July 11.

Krispy Kreme: Wear red, white & blue at a participating store and get a free Original Glazed doughnut on Saturday. Get a dozen Original Glazed for $2.50 with the purchase of a dozen and using the code “USA” through the app.

McDonald’s: Fried Apple Pie available for a limited time.

Nothing Bundt Cakes: New flavors through July 19, including Fireworks & Freedom Bundtinis, Patriotic Bundt, and S’mores Bundt. Rewards members can earn 250 bonus points through July 5.

Sonic: America $2.50 Menu through July 12.

TGI Fridays: Free dessert for each entrée purchased. (AARP)

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