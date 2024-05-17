ACM Awards 2024: See the full list of winners

Lainey Wilson was named entertainer of the year as country stars gathered Thursday in Texas to celebrate the 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards.

“These past few years for us has just been a complete whirlwind. I’ve been in Nashville for 13 years doing this,” the singer, who was also named the female artist of the year, said in her acceptance speech.

“Everybody in this category has loved on me and believed on me, took me out on the road, sang songs with me, wrote with me, encouraged me every step of the way — and I love y’all for that.”

Chris Stapleton, who was named the entertainer of the year award last year, took home the titles of male artist of the year, album of the year and artist-songwriter of the year. Other winners include Luke Combs and Jordan Davis, who claimed two wins each.

Combs went into the ceremony with the most nominations for the year — eight — while Morgan Wallen and Megan Moroney got six nominations each.

The 2024ACM Awards were hosted by Reba McEntire at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. McEntire announced Thursday that she will return in 2025 to host the 60th ACM Awards.

Here were the nominees for this year’s awards, with the winners noted in bold:

Entertainer of the year

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Female artist of the year

Ashley McBryde

Kacey Musgraves

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Male artist of the year

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

Group of the year

Flatland Cavalry

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

New female artist of the year

Ashley Cooke

Hannah Ellis

Kassi Ashton

Kylie Morgan

Megan Moroney

New male artist of the year

Conner Smith

Dylan Scott

Ernest

Kameron Marlowe

Nate Smith

New duo or group of the year

Neon Union

Restless Road

Tigirlly Gold

Album of the year

“Gettin’ Old,’ Luke Combs

“Higher,” Chris Stapleton

“Leather,” Cody Johnson

“One Thing at a Time,” Morgan Wallen

“Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good),” Kelsea Ballerini

Single of the year

“Burn it Down,” Parker McCollum

“Fast Car,” Luke Combs

“Last Night,” Morgan Wallen

“Need a Favor,” Jelly Roll

“Next Thing You Know,” Jordan Davis

Song of the year

“Fast Car,” Luke Combs

“Heart Like a Truck,” Lainey Wilson

“Next Thing You Know,” Jordan Davis

“Tennessee Orange,” Megan Moroney

“The Painter,” Cody Johnson

Music event of the year

“Can’t Break Up Now,” Old Dominion and Megan Maroney

“Different ‘Round Here,” Riley Green (feat. Luke Combs)

“I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves)

“Man Made a Bar,” Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)

“Save Me,” Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)

Visual media of the year

“Burn It Down,” Parker McCollum

“Human,” Cody Johnson

“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers

“Next Thing You Know,” Jordan Davis

“Tennessee Orange,” Megan Moroney

Songwriter of the year

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Hillary Lindsey

Jessie Jo Dillon

Josh Thompson

Artist-songwriter of the year

Chris Stapleton

Ernest

Hardy

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

To see other categories, including the winners for festival of the year, fair/rodeo of the year and studio recording, visit the ACM’s website.

