4-year-old boy dies after falling out of NYC building, police say

NEW YORK — A 4-year-old boy died on Monday after falling from the window of a fourth-floor apartment in New York City, authorities said.

According to the New York Police Department, the incident occurred in the East Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn just before 3 p.m. EDT, WPIX-TV reported.

The child was found on the sidewalk and was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to WABC-TV.

A neighbor who saw the boy after he fell told WNBC-TV that people were trying desperately to help;.

“So, when I went to her window, we looked out the window - we see a little boy. He was laying right there on the floor,” Nashawna Harley told the television station. “So I’m like, ‘What happened?’ So, you seen like 10 different people. They were trying to revive him. It was just like a whole bunch of strangers like trying to get him where he needed to be.”

It was unclear how the boy fell out of the window, but police said no foul play was suspected.

An investigation is ongoing. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, WCBS-TV reported.