Man who pleaded guilty to raping toddler in 1992 accused of raping another toddler this year

A Pennsylvania man who pleaded guilty raping a toddler girl in 1992 is behind bars again after authorities said he raped a 15-month-old boy earlier this year.
According to the Altoona Mirror, Ferdy Antar Crutcher, 45, of Altoona, was arraigned Thursday on charges of attempted homicide, child rape and several other crimes after police found the boy naked below the waist, bloody and hurt in an alley Aug. 11. Investigators also discovered the victim's diaper nearby, the newspaper reported.
After the child was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital, doctors found evidence of sexual assault, authorities said. Although a sexual assault kit did not uncover enough genetic material to identify a suspect, fluid found in the boy's diaper matched Crutcher's DNA, which had been entered into a national database after the 1992 rape in Johnstown, the Tribune-Democrat reported.
Crutcher, who spent 22 years in prison for the previous rape, is being held without bond at the Blair County Prison, according to the Tribune-Democrat.
