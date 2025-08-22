SEA expects over 1 million travelers around Labor Day holiday

SEATTLE — Officials with the Port of Seattle say they are expecting over a million travelers through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport from August 28 to September 2.
It is estimated to be a 7% increase in travelers compared to last year, according to a release from The Port.
SEA has already seen multiple record-breaking travel numbers this summer and released the highest upcoming projections as:
- Friday, August 29 — 197,000 estimated overall travelers (arriving, departing, and connecting)
- Monday, September 1 — 191,000 passengers
- Thursday, August 28 — 189,000 passengers
In a release, the Port of Seattle advises travelers of several options to try and cut down on wait times at the airport including:
- Trying the new Checkpoint 1 on the arrivals level with TSA PreCheck and Clear
- Using SEA SpotSaver to secure a spot in the TSA line
- Taking the light rail to avoid traffic congestion
For more information, visit portofseattle.org.
