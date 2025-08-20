Alaska Airlines announces joint mileage program with Hawaiian, Starlink access for free Wi-Fi

Alaska Airlines announced a new rewards initiative that combines its mileage program with Hawaiian Airlines.

The new program, Atmos Rewards, will automatically enroll Alaska Mileage Plan members starting Wednesday and HawaiianMiles members will transition into the new program on October 1, according to a release.

In addition to the new loyalty program, Alaska announced free onboard Wi-Fi for Atmos Rewards members on both Alaska and Hawaiian flights. beginning in 2026.

The new program will allow travelers to choose how they earn miles by either distance traveled, price paid, or segments flown, the release said.

For more information on Atmos Rewards, visit alaskaair.com.

©2025 Cox Media Group