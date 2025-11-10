Air Traffic Controllers Union demanding the federal government reopen

Air traffic controllers (ATC) are working without pay due to the ongoing government shutdown, raising concerns about flight safety.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) has criticized lawmakers for prolonging the shutdown, which is causing stress among air traffic controllers.

Amy Lark, NATCA Facility President for Potomac TRACON, shared that the shutdown is hitting her family hard, “it’s now a dinnertime conversation with my kids and prioritizing bills. Yesterday my kids asked me how long we could stay in our house. Having to answer that question was heartbreaking.”

Nick Daniels, President of NATCA, also acknowledged the strain that’s happening for ATCs across America: “No American should be forced to work without a paycheck … the added stress leads to fatigue, the fatigue has led to the erosion of safety and the increased risk every day this shutdown drags on.”

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy acknowledged increased complaints from pilots about stress and lack of responsiveness from air traffic controllers during a media conference on Friday.

“We have more complaints from pilots about stress from air traffic controllers and more complaints about the lack of responsiveness from controllers,” Duffy said.

The ATCs Union estimates that this past weekend, air traffic controllers managed 7.3 million passengers with 3,800 fewer staff.

The Union and travelers alike are urging Congress to act immediately to end the government shutdown and ensure the safety of air travel.

