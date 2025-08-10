Three suspects arrested after robbery, assault caught on camera

SEATTLE — Seattle Police Department (SPD) says that they arrested suspects in connection with a robbery that was caught on camera.

Police say they responded to a call on the 300 block of South Main Street after an assault was reported.

When they arrived, they found the victim bleeding from the head.

A witness gave a description of the suspects.

With the description, officers were able to detain four suspects.

Four people were found with the victim’s stolen items.

They released one of the suspects and arrested the other three under robbery charges.

One of the suspects was arrested on second-degree assault charges after he was seen kicking the victim in the head on camera.

©2025 Cox Media Group