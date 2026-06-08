Tesla on autopilot smashes through Redmond residential garage; driver blames malfunction

REDMOND, Wash. — A Tesla driver drove through a residential garage in Redmond on Monday, causing significant damage to the home after the vehicle’s autopilot feature malfunctioned.

The collision occurred at approximately 11 a.m. in the 6300 block of 151st Avenue N.E. in Redmond, the Redmond Police Department (RPD) announced.

RPD responded to reports of a vehicle that had collided with a residential garage.

The driver claimed that the vehicle’s autopilot system had malfunctioned, leading to the collision.

RPD noted that there were no reported injuries as a result of the incident and no indications that the driver was impaired.

An investigation into the incident remains underway.

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