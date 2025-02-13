Sweet tooth? Wildlife center says opossum ate whole chocolate cake

NEBRASKA — A sweet tooth landed an opossum in the care of a wildlife rehab center this week- just in time for Valentine’s Day.

According to a Facebook post from Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Inc., someone brought the animal in after it devoured an entire Costco chocolate cake. That’s a lot of cake!

Staff said the opossum was “panting a lot, however mobile and alert” when he was brought in.

With some time in rehab and a diet change, the rehab center says the chocoholic should be safe to return to the wild.

Staff said the opossum is “a little cranky about our strict ‘zero chocolate’ policy.”

Sometimes a sweet tooth just can’t wait until Valentine's Day! 🍫 This Virginia opossum was admitted today after... Posted by Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, Inc. on Monday, February 10, 2025





©2025 Cox Media Group