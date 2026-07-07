Suspected wood-burning stove catches fire, damages Bellingham house, injures one

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham firefighters were dispatched to a house in the 3000 block of Walnut Street yesterday, July 6, around 1:26 p.m., following reports of a building on fire.

According to a post on the Bellingham Fire’s Facebook page, firefighters arrived on scene to find the fire had already spread from a detached garage to the main house and a different, nearby detached garage.

To fight the growing fire, firefighters used “an aggressive fire attack” to get the fire under control and stop its spread, according to the post.

Separate crews searched through the garages and house to potentially find other people inside. They note no one else was inside, and only one person had a minor injury.

The fire, which is believed to have started from a “wood-burning stove” in one of the garages, destroyed both garages, and caused significant damage to the house.

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