Stepping up election security in Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Tuesday marks election day, and Snohomish County is making sure your votes are secure.

Everett police have increased security around ballot drop boxes and other election facilities. The decision comes on the heels of last year, when several ballot drop boxes were set on fire in Southern Washington and in Oregon.

The drop box fire in Vancouver — which was home to one of the most competitive U.S. House races in the country — damaged hundreds of ballots. Elections staff were able to identify nearly 500 damaged ballots retrieved from the box, according to the Clark County auditor’s office.

According to Snohomish County, all ballot boxes are secured with custom locks and tamper-evident seals. Ballots are collected on a regular basis by no less than two employees.

Ballots are transported directly to the processing facility in sealed containers, and a chain of custody log is maintained throughout the entire process.

KIRO 7 spoke with several voters Monday morning, including Cathy Woods, about ensuring ballot boxes are secure. She said that setting a drop box on fire is extreme, but also not something she was overly worried about.

“I hope it doesn’t happen. I don’t have any real concerns. I vote in every election, and this is just my opportunity to have my voice heard.”

KIRO 7 also spoke with voter Larry Halstead. He said he wasn’t worried either and would vote no matter the circumstances.

“You can’t be afraid of everything,” he shared.

In Everett, all eyes are on the race for mayor. It’s a closely contested race between incumbent Cassie Franklin and former Everett Councilmember Scott Murphy.

The August primary showed a narrow margin of just 65 votes between Franklin and Murphy. This underscores the importance of each vote in determining the outcome.

Ballot boxes will officially close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and the first wave of results will come in a short time later.

