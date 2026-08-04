SR 9 lanes blocked at 124th St. due to a collision

According to the Washington Department of Transportation, nearly all the right lanes and one of the left lanes of State Route 9 are blocked due to a collision near 124th Street SE.

UPDATE: NB SR 9 is blocked just north of SR 96 (MP 8) south of Snohomish. Traffic is getting through on the shoulder. The left lane of SB SR 9 is blocked for emergency vehicles.



There is no ETA on when lanes will reopen. Plan for delays of seek alternate routes. https://t.co/wtQuvzMPxx pic.twitter.com/9HKO984FI7 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) August 4, 2026

This is a developing story; more information will be provided when it is available.

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