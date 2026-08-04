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SR 9 lanes blocked at 124th St. due to a collision

By KIRO 7 News Staff
FILE: Police lights The child has been transported to Harborview Medical Center.
By KIRO 7 News Staff

According to the Washington Department of Transportation, nearly all the right lanes and one of the left lanes of State Route 9 are blocked due to a collision near 124th Street SE.

This is a developing story; more information will be provided when it is available.

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