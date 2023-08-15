South Sound News

Victim identified in fatal Lakewood mobile home fire

By KIRO 7 News Staff

8 mobile homes destroyed in Lakewood as crews battle multiple brush fires

A victim of a brush fire that destroyed nine mobile homes in Lakewood on Aug. 4 has been identified.

Patrick Zmiarovich, 70, of Lakewood, died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Zmiarovich’s death was ruled an accident.

The other victim has not been identified.

Nine mobile homes were destroyed Aug. 4 - with another five sustaining heavy damage- when West Pierce Fire & Rescue crews battled a large fire on 146th Street Roadway, from Spring to Woodbrook, in Lakewood.

Two men found in the same unit were found dead, according to the West Pierce Fire Chief.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue says that this began as a brush fire before extending to the Jamestown Mobile Home Park.

