Victim identified in fatal Lakewood mobile home fire

A victim of a brush fire that destroyed nine mobile homes in Lakewood on Aug. 4 has been identified.

Patrick Zmiarovich, 70, of Lakewood, died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Zmiarovich’s death was ruled an accident.

The other victim has not been identified.

Nine mobile homes were destroyed Aug. 4 - with another five sustaining heavy damage- when West Pierce Fire & Rescue crews battled a large fire on 146th Street Roadway, from Spring to Woodbrook, in Lakewood.

Two men found in the same unit were found dead, according to the West Pierce Fire Chief.

@PierceTransit is on scene with a bus to help cool down and temporary give shelter to those occupants. @RedCrossNW will assist those who have been displaced. pic.twitter.com/Sjyh4IydND — West Pierce Fire & Rescue (@WestPierce) August 4, 2023

West Pierce Fire & Rescue says that this began as a brush fire before extending to the Jamestown Mobile Home Park.

This began as a brush fire and extended to the Jamestown Mobile Home Park in the Woodbrook neighborhood. At least 7-8 mobile homes are potentially involved. Residents in the mobile home park have been evacuated. Unknown if there are any injuries at this time. — West Pierce Fire & Rescue (@WestPierce) August 4, 2023

