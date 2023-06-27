Tacoma Summer plan to keep teens safe begins Monday night

A plan to keep middle and high school students safe in Pierce County begins Monday night, according to a media release from Tacoma Public Schools.

“Summer Late Nights” aims to “keep teens safe and engaged” with schools, community centers, and non-profits opening their doors.

From June 26 to Sep. 1, teens can not only get dinner every night, but they can also use open gyms, do art and music activities and hang out with friends.

The drop-in program allows teens to attend as often as they like, by dropping into the locations assigned to them or the location nearest their home.

Parents will need to register their child online here.

The program is sponsored by Metro Parks Tacoma, YMCA-Pierce & Kitsap Counties, Greentrike, and Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound.

A list of participating schools can be found here.





