The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department reported a deputy-involved shooting in the 26000 block of 70th Avenue East Monday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the suspect was killed.

All deputies involved in the incident are safe and unharmed.

Authorities have not released information about any other individuals involved or the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

KIRO 7 News has sent a reporter to the area to gather more details.

