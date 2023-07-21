Man tased in Pierce County after foot chase by Pierce County deputy

A man was arrested last month after a Pierce County deputy spotted a suspicious driver in Edgewood, according to a bodycam video released by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 2:19 a.m. on June 27, a Pierce County deputy spotted the man in a car on 20th Street East.

The deputy said he saw the driver of the car drifting over the center line while traveling between 45 and 60 mph in a 25 mph zone.

When the deputy turned on his lights, the driver sped off.

The suspected drunk driver led the deputy to an apartment complex, where the man continued to circle the neighborhood at slow speeds.

Eventually, the man stopped the car and ran off. After a brief chase, the deputy used his Taser, causing the man to stumble and fall.

The man was treated by medics before he was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail on charges of DUI, eluding, and obstruction.

