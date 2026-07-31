Soft tissue damage after an accident could be permanent and may be eligible for a personal injury claim

Most people think of soft tissue injuries as minor inconveniences causing temporary aches, quickly healed by time and an ice pack. However, soft tissue damage after an accident can be permanent depending on the severity of the injury, its location, and the effectiveness of the medical care.

Bayuk Pratt broke down the symptoms and long-term impacts of soft tissue damage and the legal options for those who sustained these injuries from an accident.

What Is a Soft Tissue Injury?

A soft tissue injury affects muscles, tendons, and ligaments that connect different parts of the body. Examples include:

Whiplash from a car accident

Bruises

Sprains/strains

Tendonitis

A recent analysis of 204 countries in the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019 identified about 2.41 billion people worldwide with conditions that could benefit from rehabilitation, causing approximately 310 million years lived with disability (YLDs). The biggest contributing disease area was musculoskeletal disorders, affecting around 1.71 billion people.

While that number accounts for more than just soft tissue injuries, the study found that low back pain was the most common condition in most countries – an incredibly prevalent result of many accidents. In particular, at least 31% of car crash victims experience low back pain a year later, according to a study in Accident Analysis & Prevention that searched five electronic databases from 1998 to 2019.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows that strains, sprains, and tears are also a leading contributing factor for work injuries causing days away from work, with 568,150 cases in 2023-2024.

However, this is just a glimpse at the long-lasting effects soft tissue injuries can have after an accident. Regardless of the type, severe soft tissue injuries can cause chronic pain, limited mobility, and loss of strength.

What Are the Symptoms of a Soft Tissue Injury?

Accident victims who sustained a soft tissue injury may experience the following symptoms while they recover:

Stiffness and lack of mobility

Reduced range of motion

Numbness, dull pain, or tingling in the affected area

Bruising around the affected area

Sharp pain when touching or putting weight on the area

Increased fatigue

If the symptoms persist, it could signify a complication or permanent soft tissue damage.

The side effects of these injuries are severe enough that the World Health Organization (WHO) has taken note. WHO has made efforts to address musculoskeletal health, highlighting how musculoskeletal conditions can significantly affect a person's well-being by limiting mobility and reducing their ability to work and be part of society.

What Are Some Examples of Permanent Soft Tissue Damage?

Some soft tissue injuries can be permanent, especially if they don’t heal properly.

For example, tearing the soft tissues in the knee during a slip-and-fall accident could cause permanent joint instability. Not using a tendon or ligament for too long after an injury can also cause it to contract and become permanently tighter.

Other ongoing soft tissue injuries include chronic inflammation of the affected areas, frequent tears caused by tissues not fully healing before becoming damaged again, and persistent tendonitis.

Different Levels of the Soft Tissue Damage Scale

Soft tissue damage can be categorized into three levels, depending on its severity:

First-degree damage is a sprain or strain that pulls the muscle, tendon, or ligament, but doesn't cause it to tear.

is a sprain or strain that pulls the muscle, tendon, or ligament, but doesn't cause it to tear. Second-degree damage is a partial muscle, tendon, or ligament tear. This damage usually heals with time but may require physical therapy to prevent lasting effects.

is a partial muscle, tendon, or ligament tear. This damage usually heals with time but may require physical therapy to prevent lasting effects. Third-degree damage is a complete muscle, tendon, or ligament tear, which may require surgery to reconnect the tissue.

What Factors Can Cause a Soft Tissue Injury to Become Permanent?

Several factors can impact whether a soft tissue injury is permanent, such as:

The severity of the injury – Tears are more likely to cause permanent damage than sprains or strains.

– Tears are more likely to cause permanent damage than sprains or strains. The location of the injury – Torn ligaments and tendons often experience more long-term damage than muscles.

– Torn ligaments and tendons often experience more long-term damage than muscles. The effectiveness of the treatment – Receiving proper, timely medical care can reduce scar tissue formation and prevent contractures.

– Receiving proper, timely medical care can reduce scar tissue formation and prevent contractures. Similar prior injury – Repetitive injuries are more likely to lead to permanent damage.

Legal Options for a Permanent Soft Tissue Injury After an Accident

The long-lasting effects of soft tissue damage can be costly. To account for that burden, a person who suffers a soft tissue injury in an accident, such as a car crash or a slip-and-fall, may be able to file a personal injury claim against the at-fault party. Depending on the circumstances, they may be entitled to compensation for their current and future losses related to the injury, such as:

Medical expenses and rehabilitation costs

Lost wages and reduced earning ability

Physical pain and emotional suffering

Diminished quality of life

Accommodations for any permanent disability

This story was produced by Bayuk Pratt and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.