Seattle Kraken now worth $1.77B as NHL valuations surge

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

The Seattle Kraken are now worth nearly $1.8 billion after four years of existence.

The franchise’s $1.77 billion evaluation ranks it 21st among the NHL’s 32 teams, according to CNBC. The team’s value is up from $1.6 billion last year.

The average NHL franchise is worth $2.2 billion, meaning the Kraken are still below average in valuation compared to the league at large.

The league’s new media rights deal in Canada is significantly boosting team valuations across the league. In April, the NHL signed a 12-year deal worth $7.8 billion with Rogers Communications for Canadian media rights — more than double the previous Canadian media deal.

On the U.S. side, the NHL has media rights deals with Walt Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery that run through the 2027-28 season. The league expects to have a major increase once the current U.S. media deal expires.

According to CNBC, the Toronto Maple Leafs are the NHL’s most valuable franchise, worth approximately $4.3 billion. The New York Rangers are the second-most valuable team at $3.8 billion, followed by the Montreal Canadiens, the Los Angeles Kings, and the Edmonton Oilers.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are the league’s least valuable franchise, worth $1.4 billion.

The Kraken generated $191 million in revenue last season, up from $184 million in 2023-24. The franchise is 153-159-39 in its first five seasons of existence, with 345 total points.

The franchise peaked in its sophomore season when it made its lone playoff appearance. The Kraken upset the Colorado Avalanche in seven games in the first round, becoming the first team to win their inaugural playoff series against the defending Stanley Cup champion. The Kraken then lost to the Dallas Stars in the second round.

In the 2025-26 season, the team is currently 11-6-6 with 28 points, good for second place in the eight-team Pacific Division.

