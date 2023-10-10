Remaining debris of Titan submersible recovered in Atlantic Ocean

Engineers with the U.S. Coast Guard have recovered the remaining debris of the Titan submersible from the seafloor of the Atlantic Ocean.

The U.S. Coast Guard was assisted by investigators from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada in the salvage expedition.

All debris was sent to the U.S. for cataloging and analysis. Presumed human remains were carefully collected and transported to U.S. medical professionals.

While on a mission to view the shipwreck of the R.M.S. Titanic, the OceanGate Titan submersible imploded on June 18, instantly killing all five people on board.





