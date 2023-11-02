Redmond police arrest 5 domestic violence suspects as part of yearly sweep

REDMOND, Wash. — The Redmond Police Department arrested several people during their annual family violence warrant sweep on Oct. 25.

In the spirit of Domestic Violence Awareness and Prevention Month, several agencies joined forces to serve warrants for the 20th year in a row.

Five suspects were arrested during the sweep.

“This collaborative effort shows domestic violence survivors that we are committed to protecting them and reminds offenders we will work to hold them accountable for their crimes,” said Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe. “Redmond police will continue to search for these offenders until they are arrested.”

Family and domestic violence affects around 10 million people every year according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

In 2022, Redmond police got 711 domestic violence-related calls. In 2023, dispatch has received 578 reports of domestic violence as of late October.

“In our commitment to addressing family and domestic violence prevention, treatment, and recovery for survivors, RPD employs a legal advocate who helps facilitate the court process for victims and provides any needed resources and referrals, and a Corresponding Mental Health Professional,” said a spokesperson.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you are asked to call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

