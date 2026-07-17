David Crowley restarts Wisconsin governor bid after Sara Rodriguez quits race over finance problems

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley plans to jump back into the Democratic primary for Wisconsin governor after Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez abandoned her campaign for the state's top office Friday amid a campaign finance scandal.

Crowley will announce his return to the race Saturday, less than two weeks after he dropped out and endorsed Rodriguez. spokesperson Brandon Weathersby confirmed. The move caps a tumultuous chain of events that began Monday, when Rodriguez said she had fired her campaign manager after discovering her campaign had hundreds of thousands of dollars less on hand than expected.

On Friday, Rodriguez, a leading establishment Democrat from the pivotal Milwaukee suburbs, abruptly ended her campaign, saying the financial concerns would be a distraction were she to continue running in the Midwestern battleground state.

“As we have continued to dig into our financial reports, it has become clear there are issues that would be an ongoing distraction,” Rodriguez said in a social media post Friday. “Part of being a leader is taking swift action, doing the right thing and being as honest as possible when there's a problem."

“And because I believe that, I cannot, in good conscience, allow these questions to become a cloud over an election Democrats need to win,” she added.

The shake-up comes less than a month from the primary election on Aug. 11, when Democrats will be choosing a successor to Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat who opted not to seek a third term.

The remaining Democratic candidates include democratic socialist Francesca Hong and former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. The winner of the primary will advance to the general election against Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany, who faces only token primary opposition.

Crowley grew up in the 53206 ZIP code, which a 2013 University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee study found was the most incarcerated ZIP code in the country, with a majority of men who lived there having spent time behind bars. The area is also known for high rates of poverty, a high concentration of vacant lots and poor healthcare.

Before suspending his campaign, Crowley leaned into his background, highlighting how his family was once homeless in Milwaukee but he rose to become a community organizer and was elected to the state Assembly in 2016 at age 30. He served until the middle of 2020, when he was elected as executive of Milwaukee County, the state’s largest county. He was the first Black person to hold that job and also the youngest at age 33.

Barnes Campaign Manager Darby O’Connor said Crawley failed to gain traction, and predicted that restarting his campaign will empower Republicans.

“This Hail Mary serves no purpose other than playing spoiler and handing our state to Trump’s handpicked candidate in Tom Tiffany,” O'Connor said in a statement.

Democrats are hoping to hold onto the governor’s office as they also eye flipping majority control of the state Legislature, which Republicans have held since 2011.

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Associated Press writers Scott Bauer and Jonathan J. Cooper contributed.

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