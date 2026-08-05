North Carolina congressman Edwards quits reelection bid after committee finds inappropriate conduct

WASHINGTON — Embattled North Carolina Republican congressman Chuck Edwards withdrew from his reelection campaign on Wednesday, two days after the House Ethics Committee recommended he be censured for unprofessional and inappropriate conduct toward two young female aides in his office.

The 65-year-old Edwards, who is serving his second term, said that he made the decision to drop his reelection bid after “much prayer and reflection” and that he would complete the current term.

The Ethics Committee recommended the censure, an act registering its deep disapproval of a lawmaker’s conduct that does not meet the threshold for expulsion, on Monday. The panel highlighted numerous examples of actions it considered improper, including Edwards providing the young women with lavish and recurrent gifts, making comments regarding their appearance and dress, inviting them to intimate dinners and vacations, and sending notes regarding his affection.

Edwards denied that any of his conduct was intended as a sexual or romantic advance, but the committee said his behavior would "lead a reasonable observer to interpret it as such."

“Serving Western North Carolina has been the honor of my life,” Edwards said in a post on X. “Thank you for your trust, prayers, and support. God bless WNC and America.”

GOP colleague says it's good Edwards quit the race

North Carolina Republican Sen. Ted Budd said Edwards "did the right thing by withdrawing from the race.”

In a statement, the senator said the congressman has been “a fighter for the people of Western North Carolina as they work to recover from the impacts of Hurricane Helene, and I know he’ll continue to advocate for disaster funding for the remainder of his time in D.C.”

Budd’s spokesman, Christian McMullen, said the senator found the House Ethics Committee's report on Edwards “deeply concerning" and believed the congressman already faced a significant uphill battle trailing in the polls even before the report's publication. He declined to say whether the senator asked his colleague to step aside, saying the senator does not discuss private conversations.

Edwards’ attorneys call censure ‘harsh’

The Ethic Committee described Edwards' actions as “beyond inappropriate” but said it found no evidence that he explicitly propositioned any people under his employ or engaged in any sexual activity with them.

In a response to the Ethics Committee's report, Edwards’ attorneys argued that the committee’s findings “exonerate” the congressman. His attorneys said the recommendation of censure was an “extraordinarily harsh and infrequent punishment” based on vague standards, “not based on a direct violation of House rules addressing sexual misconduct.”

State law requires Edwards to put his intent to withdraw in writing and submit it to the state Board of Elections before ballots are mailed to overseas voters and the military. The Republican executive committee in Edwards' 11th Congressional District will meet next week to select a nominee for the midterm election.

“The people of Western North Carolina deserve a strong conservative voice on the ballot this November, and our Party is prepared to move through this process quickly and efficiently,” state GOP Chairman Jason Simmons said in a statement.

House GOP majority is at stake in the midterms

The political upheaval in North Carolina adds to the difficulty Republicans face as they work to keep their slim majority control of the House this fall.

House Speaker Mike Johnson is already juggling other disruptions, including in Ohio, where Republican Rep. Max Miller faces his own ethics investigation in a district that typically has been favorable to the GOP.

Johnson, R-La., has remained upbeat about his party's chances of keeping House control, but he can only afford to lose a few seats that will make the difference between which party holds the powerful speaker's gavel.

The seat Edwards will be vacating encompasses much of the rural western part of the state but also progressive Asheville, and it has been one to watch as a bellwether in the race for the House, as Republicans and Democrats battle for party control.

Even before the decision by Edwards to step aside, election analysts had shifted their assessment of the race from one that was more favorable to Republicans to more competitive.

Democrats, who have nominated farmer Jamie Ager as their candidate, have poured attention on the district as one to flip to their column.

Republicans had wanted Edwards to step aside and believe the seat is still winnable for the GOP, hoping to mount a fresh campaign with a new candidate.

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