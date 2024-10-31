Navigating stress during a divisive election

SEATTLE, Wash. — Election day is November 5, and it will be here sooner than you think. Engaging with the democratic process can be meaningful, but it can also be stressful.

Dr. Douglas Zatzick, a University of Washington Medicine psychiatrist who practices at Harborview Medical Center, says the anxiety you may be feeling is more common than people think.

“For this election, it looks like across the political divide, just about everybody is impacted,” he said.

He offered up the following suggestions for managing the stress:

Know what triggers you

Understanding what makes you tick will help you to be mindful of your emotions and aware of what outlets to avoid.

“I think specific areas to focus on or think about is what’s your relationship with social media like,” Dr. Zatzick said. “Folks who are constantly checking social media and aren’t aware of feeds that are going to really drive them into greater tense or anxiety states.”

Practice self-care

Routines that promote mental well-being will help you feel more in control.

“Getting routines that are regulating that refuel your tank, whether it be eating, sleeping, comfort, food, introspective practice, like meditation or yoga, exercise, just keeping those going during the time period,” Dr. Zatzick said.

Find your kind

Before you engage in a discussion with someone who has a different opinion, be mindful of your tone and consider what your goal is. Are you really going to change their mind?

Connect with friends who share similar hopes for the election outcome and who can offer support regardless of the results.

“Are there people I want to hang out with? That will be as elated as I will if I get my top wish in terms of the outcome,” Dr. Zatzick said, “or who might be as disappointed, but who I can sort of rely on and know, and we will sort of be able to commiserate together, whatever the outcome.”

