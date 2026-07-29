Lindsey Graham returns home one last time for his funeral in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sen. Lindsey Graham returned for the last time Wednesday to South Carolina, where powerful friends remembered him as someone who never stopped working for the state he loved.

After Graham was eulogized Tuesday in the nation's capital as an indefatigable dealmaker by the president, vice president and others, mourners in Columbia recalled him as the son of pool hall owners who "was born with a plastic fork in his mouth," as former Rep. Trey Gowdy put it.

The Republican seemed to know every mayor and small-town police chief and the location of every Chick-fil-A in South Carolina, and made sure GOP candidates had money to run in legislative and local elections across the state.

“Lindsey Graham understood the hopes and dreams and needs of his state and delivered every time,” said Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, who ended his remarks by telling Graham he loved him.

Friends recall his humor, work ethic and love of people

Graham died suddenly on July 11 at his home in Washington, likely of an aortic tear, according to preliminary findings. He had just returned from a whirlwind trip to a NATO summit in Turkey, where he celebrated his 71st birthday, and a visit to Ukraine as he negotiated punishing sanctions against Russia. Senators voted late Tuesday to advance the package as a final gesture for their colleague.

Wednesday's funeral was at First Baptist, the giant downtown church where his predecessor Republican Sen. Strom Thurmond was eulogized 23 years ago.

One of Graham's many friends in Congress, Gowdy said the senator rose to power through humor, genuine caring for all people and a relentless work ethic. He joked the governor should change the name of the state capital of Columbia to honor Graham, even though his friend wouldn't want it.

“It wasn't the trapping of office he cared about. It was the work,” Gowdy said.

Graham also remembered for peacemaking and unpopular votes

Gowdy spoke for nearly 30 minutes. He remembered a man who knew who he was, cast unpopular votes because they were the right thing to do, loved kids even though he was never married or a father — one joking bit of advice Graham gave youngsters was to “never do for yourself what someone else will do for you” — and was the least pretentious person in politics.

“He was the worst at carrying a grudge,” Gowdy related, drawing laughter from the crowd. “I had to keep a list of who we were mad at because he could not remember who had done what.”

People who thought Graham was a warmonger were wrong, Gowdy said. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that “Lindsey liked war.”

“Blessed be the peacemakers. He was on a trip that turned out to be his last trip trying to broker peace in a war where hundreds of thousands of people lost their lives,” Gowdy said.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, the only remaining member of the South Carolina delegation in power when Graham arrived in Washington in 1995, read Psalm 23.

In a memory that reflected Graham's ability to see across party lines, McMaster recalled how Graham, newly elected to the Senate, grasped the hand of longtime Democratic Sen. Fritz Hollings and raised it up to a largely Republican crowd. Applause for Hollings had been “polite,” he said, but “began to swell” as Graham was announced.

“So there we were, if you get this picture, our two U.S. senators, hands held high, waving to the crowd, when the thunderous applause washed off both of them,” McMaster said. “I believe that not many men would have done what Lindsey did.”

Funeral process included a horse-drawn caisson and military jets

On Tuesday, Graham's flag-draped casket was at the U.S. Capitol, where the Republican spent more than 30 years talking and laughing and badgering his colleagues into action. Trump then joined foreign leaders at a memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral, a testament to Graham's stature on the global stage, calling him "a giant of the United States Senate, a true American original who left us much too soon."

Wednesday's ceremonies began at the Statehouse, where Graham started his political career in 1993. A horse-drawn caisson carrying his casket paused in front of a dozen law enforcement officers for a flyover by four military jets, and then proceeded to the church, where his family followed military pallbearers inside. A 130-member choir sang hymns.

Hundreds of movers in South Carolina politics gathered, including both nominees for governor — Republican Attorney General Alan Wilson and Democratic state Rep. Jermaine Johnson — along with longtime Republican politicians like former House Speaker and Ambassador to Canada David Wilkins and former U.S. Rep. Henry Brown.

Graham's burial Wednesday near his home in Pickens County was planned as a private ceremony.

Graham's sister now faces a special primary

Several speakers praised the senator's younger sister Darline Graham, who dabbed her eyes as she sat with her family in a front pew.

“What a powerful, graceful person to show up here under such immense pressure,” Sen. Tim Scott said in his eulogy.

Graham's death, after winning the Republican nomination for a fifth term, has created opportunities for political change. McMaster named Darline Graham to hold his seat until January. She then surprised many by deciding to run for the full six-year term herself.

Darline Graham now has eight competitors in a special primary on Aug. 11 to decide the Republican nominee, including former Gov. Mark Sanford and U.S. Reps. Ralph Norman and Russell Fry, all three of whom attended Wednesday's service. Three other candidates who paid the filing fee were kicked off the ballot because they didn't meet new party requirements. A runoff, if needed, is Aug. 25.

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Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://x.com/MegKinnardAP

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