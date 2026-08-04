The Latest: Michigan awaits outcome of fierce Democratic Senate primary

The Democratic Senate race between Rep. Haley Stevens and former public health official Abdul El-Sayed is one of the clearest tests yet of the party's future.

El-Sayed is a progressive who’s run against much of the Democratic machine. Stevens has establishment support, and she’s backed by roughly $30 million from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC. Democrats will likely need to defend the open Senate seat against Republican Mike Rogers in order to take control of the Senate next year.

Meanwhile, Rep. Wesley Bell won Tuesday's Democratic primary in Missouri's 1st Congressional District against former Rep. Cori Bush, settling a rematch that provided a test of America's evolving viewpoints on Israel.

Bell was backed by a political group affiliated with AIPAC. The pro-Israeli group also financed his ouster of Bush in the 2024 primary after Bush criticized Israel’s response to Hamas’ attack on the country in 2023.

In Michigan, Kansas, Missouri, Virginia and Washington state, voters are settling primaries in a host of races. Also in play is whether Democrats, who tried to redraw districts in Virginia to their advantage but were rebuffed by the state supreme court, can pick candidates who can defeat Republicans in the fall.

Here is a look at the Latest:

El-Sayed says ‘tomorrow we begin to mend fences’ after bruising primary

With votes still being counted, Abdul El-Sayed called for Democratic unity headed into the general election, saying the primary slog “pales in comparison to the lies that Mike Rogers and Donald Trump are going to tell.”

“There is so much more that unites us than divides us,” he said. “Whatever happens tonight, we have a responsibility to ensure that we unite, unite to make sure that Mike Rogers never sees the inside of the U.S. Senate.”

Abdul El-Sayed does not declare victory, but says he vastly overperformed expectations

El-Sayed said it was too early for him to declare victory but still praised his supporters and the movement behind his campaign.

“I wish I could tell you I was declaring victory right about now,” he said.

The crowd, which had grown quieter in recent hours, grew loud as his speech went on.

“We are not a purple state. We are a state in need of a movement,” he said.

Abdul El-Sayed takes the stage in Detroit

The crowd chanted “Abdul! Abdul! Abdul!” as the progressive candidate took the stage at Detroit’s Majestic Theatre. An election night digital display was lifted to reveal a Michigan state flag.

Stevens urges supporters to ‘get some sleep or get some coffee’ and await results

"Then we got to be ready to go," U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens told a crowd in Detroit, focusing on the road to a general election against Republican nominee Mike Rogers.

“We got to wake up and be ready to go, because if we are going to win this thing, which we are, we are going to have to get ready and show Mike Rogers what a little stick it to ’em looks like.”

Haley Stevens tells watch party results may come in the early morning

Stevens entered the room to chants of “Haley.”

“We knew this was going to be a close race,” Stevens said. She said the primary results may not be finalized until early morning.

“Friends, I am feeling good,” Stevens said.

Michigan Democratic officials show up at Stevens’ watch party

Former U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, former Gov. Jim Blanchard and U.S. Rep. Hillary Scholten appeared at Stevens’ watch party to back a candidate who has leaned heavily on endorsements from top party officials.

“She’s really a terrific legislator, and at the same time, I know she can beat Mike Rogers,” Stabenow told The Associated Press.

Stabenow, who was the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from Michigan, said it was essential for voters to rally behind whoever wins. She said she hopes the other candidate endorses the winner.

“I know Haley will,” Stabenow said.

Stevens campaigned earlier this week with Stabenow and Scholten at events in Muskegon Heights and Grand Rapids, Michigan. She has also been endorsed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and retiring U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, whose seat Stevens hopes to win.

William Lawrence will take on incumbent Tom Barrett for critical seat this fall

“This is a great night, but I want to make one thing clear - the JOB IS NOT FINISHED,” Lawrence posted on X following his primary victory.

The 7th District, which includes the state capital of Lansing, is one of the most competitive in Michigan. In 2024, the district flipped red when Tom Barrett won with 50.3% of the vote, though Barrett previously lost to a Democrat in 2022.

Lawrence is more progressive than his competitors, which some worry may jeopardize the seat for Democrats.

The Democratic candidate cofounded the Sunrise Movement, an environmental advocacy group. In his victory speech, he focused on opposing data centers and billionaires in politics.

“Everybody here in the 7th District, regardless of your political persuasion, we share so much more in common than that which separates us,” Lawrence said. “We share so much more in common than these billionaires in Silicon Valley, and Wall Street, and these insiders in D.C. We’re gonna find that common ground.”

US Rep. John James calls on Michigan’s ‘politically homeless’ to join him after GOP gubernatorial nomination win

James said Tuesday that his victory marked a beginning to “Michigan’s comeback.”

Warning against a “socialist agenda” he said was backed by Democratic nominee Jocelyn Benson, James added that “we should never underestimate how pain and desperation make false promises sound like hope.”

In remarks to supporters, James also thanked Trump, who backed him in his effort to defeat Perry Johnson. The businessman had lent his campaign more than $30 million, according to state campaign finance records.

If elected in November, James would become Michigan’s first Black governor.

Former prosecutor Christina Hines wins Michigan’s 10th District Democratic primary

Hines beat former state House Rep. Tim Greimel and former Commerce Department attorney Eric Chung.

Democrats have targeted the 10th Congressional District as they try to win a majority in the U.S. House. The district includes a portion of Oakland County and stretches across very red communities in Macomb County.

It’s currently held by Republican U.S. Rep. John James, who is running for Michigan governor.

El-Sayed campaign says he will speak within the hour

The campaign announced at El-Sayed’s primary night event in Detroit that he would speak no later than 1 a.m. ET even if a race call has not happened. Attendees were remaining upbeat, although the crowd in the Majestic Theatre had thinned substantially.

El-Sayed had projected confidence going into the final day of the campaign, already looking ahead toward facing Republican Mike Rogers. But after midnight, the race remained too early to call.

Democrats’ US Senate nominee in Kansas can raise money, but winning remains tough

The Rev. Adam Hamilton, pastor of the nation’s largest United Methodist congregation, emerged from an 11-person Democratic field in Tuesday’s primary after fundraising at a far faster clip than incumbent Republican Sen. Roger Marshall.

But Marshall’s status as an incumbent — and his lack of serious opposition to the GOP nomination — allowed him to start the fall campaign with far more cash on hand. History gives him another advantage in Republican-leaning Kansas: No Democrat has won a U.S. Senate race in the state since 1932.

Hamilton, founder of the 22,000-member Church of the Resurrection, raised nearly $4.4 million after entering the race in February, his campaign finance reports show. Marshall has raised about $1.6 million this year, but he didn’t start from zero.

Marshall emerged from the primary with about $5.5 million in cash on hand, spending less than $327,000 as of mid-July. Hamilton spent about $2.4 million on his primary campaign and is starting the fall race with about $2 million in cash.

Michigan state Sen. Sean McCann defeats Diop Harris II in 4th District Democratic primary

McCann is trying to flip a Republican-held district that runs along Lake Michigan in the western part of the state.

A Kalamazoo native and former state representative, McCann was elected in 2022 to the Michigan Senate. He also served as a Kalamazoo city commissioner.

Harris, a political newcomer, worked as a staff assistant and legislative correspondent for Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Trump weighs in on Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary

President Donald Trump said he expected that Michigan Republican Mike Rogers, a former congressman, would fare better in the Senate race if Abdul El-Sayed is the Democratic nominee.

“Based on the polls, he’ll do much better against Abdul than he’s going to do against the congresswoman (Democrat Haley Stevens),” Trump said in a pre-taped interview with the show “Fox News @ Night.”

The president said that Democrats who identify as socialist would destroy the nation’s cities if elected.

“They’re always filthy, disgusting, dirty, and that’s what you’ll get,” said Trump, who added that he is a “clean person.”

Stevens supporter says people are ready for change but questions if El-Sayed can deliver

Derryl Reed said he was so confident Stevens is going to win that he brought a bouquet of flowers to give to her.

“I want to come out and support her and congratulate her on her victory,” Reed, 79, said.

Reed, who is on the Oakland County Democratic Party’s leadership team, said he understands Abdul El-Sayed’s appeal as an outsider candidate, but it’s that same lack of political experience that would hurt his chances in the general election.

El-Sayed is “able to come out and promise things,” Reed said. “The question is, can he deliver on the things he’s promised?”

Reed said no matter who wins the primary, Stevens and El-Sayed have to meet within the week to present a united front Democratic voters can rally behind.

“Democrats need to get their acts together. Trump and the Republicans have given them so much material to work with, it shouldn’t even be close,” Reed said. “It should be a landslide in November.”

William Lawrence defeats 2 other Democrats in Michigan’s 7th District primary

Lawrence, a community organizer, will face Republican incumbent Tom Barrett, who flipped the competitive district red in 2024. Barret’s win helped Republicans keep a slim majority in the U.S. House.

Lawrence supports government funding of universal healthcare and quality housing, according to his campaign website.

On Tuesday, he defeated Bridget Brink, a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, and former Navy SEAL Matt Maasdam. Barrett ran unopposed in the Republican primary.

El-Sayed holds narrow lead with decisive Wayne County votes still to come

Abdul El-Sayed maintained a lead over Haley Stevens as initial results were released. He was propelled by strong performances in Kent County, home to Grand Rapids, and heavily Democratic Washtenaw County.

Stevens narrowed El-Sayed’s lead as Wayne County, the state’s most populous, released more results. Home to Detroit, Wayne has the state’s highest share of Black residents and is a Democratic stronghold in general elections. Stevens targeted a big showing there, including bringing in South Carolina U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn to stump on her behalf.

In recent establishment-vs.-progressive matchups, Wayne has delivered for the establishment candidate, although that doesn’t guarantee a statewide victory. Hillary Clinton won about 60% in Wayne in Michigan’s 2016 presidential primary but still lost the state narrowly to Bernie Sanders.

Wayne County historically releases results later than most of the state, which could result in a boost for Stevens as the night wears on.

Republican John Braun advances in battleground Washington district

State Sen. John Braun will advance to the general election in the 3rd Congressional District, challenging Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in one of the GOP’s top pickup opportunities.

Gluesenkamp Perez has won twice in the Republican-leaning district, both times defeating Joe Kent, who faced scrutiny about his ties to white nationalists.

Compared with Kent, Braun has a more conventional Republican background. He’s the president of a family business that makes ambulances and other emergency response vehicles, and he has served more than a decade in the state Legislature, rising to be the Senate Republican leader.

The district in Southwest Washington includes the northern suburbs of Portland, Oregon, as well as rural communities reliant on ports, timber, agriculture and fishing.

US Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez fends off progressive challenger in battleground Washington district

The moderate Democrat will advance to the general election despite a longshot challenge from the left in the 3rd Congressional District.

Gluesenkamp Perez, who has won twice in a battleground district that voted for Trump, is one of a dwindling number of Democrats representing a rural, working class district.

She’s been vocal in warning her fellow Democrats that their party is losing touch with blue-collar voters like those she represents.

Challenger Brent Hennrich made a progressive case against her, highlighting her votes for the Laken Riley immigration bill and a version of the SAVE Act, a voting bill favored by Trump.

But he struggled to raise money or secure support from progressive politicians and interest groups that have helped insurgent challengers topple Democratic incumbents this year in Colorado and New York.

Bush says ‘I am not down, sad’ after loss to Bell

With her supporters cheering and clapping, Bush said she remains “that same fighter that stood up for you before.”

“I don’t have to have a title to fight for my people, St. Louis,” she said.

Saying Bell had ties to Republican candidates in the past, Bush also implied that GOP forces had targeted the district for possible redrawing “because if they make this a Republican district, they already got somebody ready.”

Bell, a former St. Louis County prosecutor, was backed by a political group affiliated with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. The pro-Israeli group also financed his ouster of Bush in the 2024 primary after Bush criticized Israel’s response in Gaza to Hamas’ attack on the country in 2023.

“This ain’t over, y’all,” she said. “Let them all reap what they sow.”

Bell thanks voters for putting their faith in him a second time

“There’s going to be times we disagree on issues, but that should never stop us from doing the work for regular folks,” Bell said. He went on to say that is “because progressives are supposed to make progress.”

Bell said he saw “cruelty, chaos and corruption” from the Trump administration, which the crowd chanted “yes” in response to. He said November is a chance for voters to have a voice.

“To everyone who trusted me to represent you, thank you, and when we talk about the progress we need to make, I think the folks know, and St. Louis knows, that I’m always going to wake up working for you,” Bell said.

Cori Bush, in losing rematch, says Wesley Bell ‘ran a whole campaign on smears’

The former U.S. House member was greeted with chants of "we love you, Cori" as she took the stage at an events center in Dellwood, more than an hour after U.S. Rep. Wesley Bell was declared victor of the Democratic primary rematch.

Bush, who had been part of the progressive group of House members known as the “Squad,” also says Republican billionaires “want to control this district,” referencing GOP efforts to possibly redistrict the area more favorably to their party.

Polls have closed in Washington state

In-person voting centers in Washington closed at 8 p.m. PT, which is 11 p.m. ET. The state votes almost entirely by mail. Comparable past elections can offer clues about when to expect the first vote results and how long the vote count might take.

In the 2024 state primary, the AP first reported results at 11:06 p.m. ET, or six minutes after polls closed. The last vote update of the night was at 11:43 p.m. ET, with about 51% of total votes counted. The vote count surpassed the 75% mark on the Thursday following the election at 7:56 p.m. ET and reached about 95% of the total vote six days after the election at 7:24 p.m. ET.

▶ Follow tonight's results in Washington

Stevens’ watch party buoyed by Wayne County votes

Stevens’ supporters moved into an adjoining room with a large American flag overlooking the crowd to the tune of Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition.”

Buoyed by incoming votes from Wayne County, people chatted, occasionally breaking out into chants of “Haley.” Some held up signs above the crowd reading “Haley Stevens for US Senate” and “Michigan Made.”

Michigan has seen big increases in early voting and voting by mail

The number of people who voted in person early at Michigan polling places ahead of Tuesday’s primary was nearly double the number for the 2024 primary, Deputy Secretary of State Aghogho Edevbie said.

Edevbie also said that the number of people voting by mail also increased by more than 20% compared to the 2022 primary.

He said during a brief news conference that 1.3 million people had cast mail ballots as of Tuesday, up 226,000 from the 2022 primary. Another 139,000 people voted early in person — compared to fewer than 74,000 in 2024.

Edevbie also told reporters that 28,000 people registered to vote Tuesday and then cast their ballots.

Chris Stigall wins Missouri Republican primary to replace longtime US Rep. Sam Graves

The conservative talk radio host’s victory in the five-person primary gives him an edge in the November election for the sprawling 6th Congressional District that includes rural northern Missouri and part of Kansas City.

Graves has represented the district for a quarter century and currently is chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Stigall once worked for Graves and was endorsed by the congressman shortly after Graves announced in late March that he was not seeking reelection.

US Rep. Wesley Bell says in victory speech that he will work for the people in St. Louis

“When we think about all of the division that we hear, I think it is important that we focus on what this place can be,” Bell said.

Bell’s speech focused on the work he plans to do for the city, which was met with applause. He described St. Louis as a “sleeping giant” and encouraged applause for campaign volunteers around the room.

“I have a tremendous group of folks, and we just got to work,” Bell said.

Stevens watch party cheers for Wayne County votes

The crowd at Stevens’ watch party erupted into cheers, applause and chants of “Haley” as votes from Wayne County, Michigan’s most populous, began to roll in.

The campaign over a failed ballot measure showed Kansas what judicial races might have looked like

Spending on broadcast and digital advertising reached nearly $13 million during the campaign over an unsuccessful proposal to amend the Kansas Constitution to elect state Supreme Court justices, according to the ad-tracking firm AdImpact. Voters rejected the measure in Tuesday's primary.

Opponents of the Kansas ballot measure spent almost $9 million on broadcast and digital ads. That was more than twice as much as the $4 million spent by supporters.

The governor now appoints the justices from among three finalists selected by a nominating commission, with no role for the Republican-controlled Legislature. The measure’s backers had hoped that if they were successful, they could start electing conservative justices in 2028.

Twenty-two states elect their justices, and some have multi-million dollar races. In Wisconsin, spending in a race last year topped $100 million.

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