One passenger remains in hospital after Toronto plane crash

TORONTO — Delta Airlines provided an update Wednesday morning, two days after a plane landing in Toronto flipped upside down while landing.

The airline says 20 of the 21 passengers who were rushed to the hospital have been released.

According to airport fire officials, some injured were exposed to leaking fuel.

Delta Connection Flight 4819, operated by Endeavor Air, crashed Monday while landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ).

It was inbound from Minneapolis.

Eighty people were on board and all survived.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said the Transportation Safety Board of Canada will lead the investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board in the U.S. was sending a team to assist.

It’s the fourth major aviation accident in North America in the past three weeks.





