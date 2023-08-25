Police release video of December car explosion at Everett Fred Meyer

Everett police have released a video from December showing a car that exploded at the entrance of a Fred Meyer.

On Dec. 23, 2022, police say Ronald Greg Lewis, 57, drove through the front entrance of the Fred Meyer at 8530 Evergreen Way.

When officers arrived, they saw Lewis begin to pour gasoline on himself. Officers began negotiating with Lewis to get him out of the car when the car caught on fire.

Police say Lewis was able to get out of the car and was taken to an area hospital. Firefighters with the Everett Police Department extinguished the fire, which did not extend into the store.

No other injuries were reported.

Lewis was booked on charges of malicious mischief, bomb threat, and arson. He is currently still in the Snohomish County Jail.

