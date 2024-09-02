Assault suspect arrested with help from Snohomish County K9 Knox

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of K9 Knox, assisted the City of Everett Police in arresting a man wanted for Assault 4 Domestic Violence and an outstanding felony warrant.

The suspect attempted to evade law enforcement by fleeing on foot, triggering a pursuit that involved K9 Knox tracking him.

As the chase unfolded, citizens reported seeing the man running several blocks ahead of the tracking team.

Despite officers’ warnings at the suspect’s last known location, he ran, eventually jumping over a fence.

K9 Knox was then deployed for a direct apprehension.

The suspect, while attempting to escape, tumbled down a steep hill but was quickly contacted and held by K9 Knox until officers and deputies arrived at the scene.

After being detained, the suspect was evaluated by medical aid and treated for his injuries.

He was subsequently booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

