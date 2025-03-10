WR Chris Godwin reportedly returns to the Buccaneers on a 3-year, $66 million deal

Wide receiver Chris Godwin is ignoring outside interest and staying in Tampa Bay. The star receiver and Super Bowl Champion is re-signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a three-year, $66 million deal, per multiple reports.

Godwin, who signed a three-year contract with the Bucs in 2022, is sticking with his team as Tampa Bay avoids losing its top receiver in free agency. The 29-year-old receiver has spent his entire career in Tampa Bay since joining the league in 2017.

Despite interest from other teams, the star receiver reportedly left money on the table in order to rejoin the Buccaneers next season. Godwin reportedly wanted to stay with quarterback Baker Mayfield and receiver Mike Evans to continue to build on Tampa Bay's success.

Godwin has been a key part of the Buccaneers offense for years, becoming the team's starting receiver in 2019. Although his career has been hampered by injuries, he is productive when healthy.

Godwin's 2024 season was cut short by a grisly ankle injury, which required season-ending surgery. Prior to dislocating his ankle, the Pro Bowl receiver had 50 receptions for 576 yards and five touchdowns across seven games.

By rejoining the team, Godwin will stay with a Buccaneers squad that has had a solid run in the post-Brady years. With Mayfield under center, Tampa Bay has won the (admittedly middling) AFC South and advanced to the playoffs.