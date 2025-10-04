USDA announces recall of Foster Farms chicken corn dogs

Foster Poultry Farms, LLC is recalling over 3.8 million pounds of chicken corn dog products due to potential contamination with wood pieces, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday.

The affected products were produced between July 30, 2024, and August 4, 2025, with the establishment number ‘P-6137B,’ according to a release from the USDA.

The items were distributed nationwide to schools, retail, and institutional locations, including Department of Defense and USDA Commodity Foods donations.

The recall was initiated after the FSIS received a consumer complaint after someone was injured from eating one of the corn dogs.

Foster Farms also received multiple consumer complaints, five of which involved injuries.

The USDA advises consumers not to eat the recalled products and they should instead be thrown away or returned.

FSIS is conducting recall effectiveness checks to ensure that the products are no longer available to consumers. The retail distribution list will be posted on the FSIS website when available.

Consumers with questions can contact Foster Farms Consumer Affairs at 1-800-255-7227 or visit their website.

For food safety questions, the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline is available at 888-MPHotline.

