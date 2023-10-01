Sunday Night Football: How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets tonight on NBC

It's Week 4 in the 2023 NFL season, and this week on Sunday Night Football the Kansas City Chiefs are headed to New York to play the Jets. You know what that means: All eyes are about to be on Travis Kelce (and potentially Taylor Swift — who is rumored to be making an appearance in the stands at MetLife Stadium this Sunday). The Chiefs will face off against the Jets in primetime on NBC at 8:20 p.m. Ready to watch some football? Here's how to watch this week's Sunday Night Football game: Chiefs at Jets, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Chiefs vs. Jets game:

Date: Sunday, September 24

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

What channel is the Chiefs vs. Jets game on?

Sunday night's Chiefs vs. Jets game will air on NBC. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into Sunday Night Football on NBC. If you don't have access to live TV or NBC, here's what we recommend to watch the Chiefs vs. Jets game this Sunday:

Where to stream the Chiefs vs. Jets game?

Will Taylor Swift be at Travis Kelce's next game?

This Sunday, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will be close to Taylor Swift's home when they play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. The pop singer, who is rumored to be romantically involved with the Chiefs tight end, made a headline-grabbing appearance at Kelce's last game. According to TMZ, Swift is once again planning to be in the stands supporting the Chiefs (and Kelce) this Sunday.

