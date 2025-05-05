Sidney Crosby joins Team Canada’s IIHF World Championship roster for first time since 2015

PITTSBURGH, Wash. — Penguins forward Sidney Crosby will represent Team Canada at the IIHF World Championship.

Hockey Canada announced Crosby was added to the national men’s team roster on Sunday.

ROSTER UPDATE | Sidney Crosby has been added to 🇨🇦’s National Men’s Team for #MensWorlds.



MISE À JOUR | Sidney Crosby s’ajoute à l’équipe nationale masculine du 🇨🇦 pour le #MondialMasculin. pic.twitter.com/U4oIXRXNe4 — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) May 4, 2025

Per the Penguins, this is Crosby’s third time representing Team Canada and the first time since he captained the team to the gold medal in 2015. It’s his ninth time representing Canada at the international level, with the most recent appearance being the 4 Nations Face-Off, where he captained the team to gold.

Crosby won’t be the only one from the Penguins behind Canada’s bench. Kyle Dubas is serving as Team Canada’s General Manager.

The 2025 World Championship is being held from May 9-25 in Herning, Denmark, and Stockholm, Sweden. Click here for the full tournament schedule.

