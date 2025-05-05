National

Sidney Crosby joins Team Canada’s IIHF World Championship roster for first time since 2015

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Pittsburgh Penguins v Carolina Hurricanes RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 05: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates during the third period of the game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on January 05, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

PITTSBURGH, Wash. — Penguins forward Sidney Crosby will represent Team Canada at the IIHF World Championship.

Hockey Canada announced Crosby was added to the national men’s team roster on Sunday.

Per the Penguins, this is Crosby’s third time representing Team Canada and the first time since he captained the team to the gold medal in 2015. It’s his ninth time representing Canada at the international level, with the most recent appearance being the 4 Nations Face-Off, where he captained the team to gold.

Crosby won’t be the only one from the Penguins behind Canada’s bench. Kyle Dubas is serving as Team Canada’s General Manager.

The 2025 World Championship is being held from May 9-25 in Herning, Denmark, and Stockholm, Sweden. Click here for the full tournament schedule.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read