Rockies nearly lose after fan interference call takes away walk-off home run

The Colorado Rockies won the first game of their Sunday doubleheader with the Seattle Mariners, 2–1, in 10 innings. But the game probably should have ended an inning earlier if not for a fan interference call that took away a walk-off home run.

With the game tied 0–0 in the bottom of the ninth, Rockies catcher Jacob Stallings hit a fastball from Mariners reliever Ryne Stanek deep to left field. Seattle left fielder Dylan Moore tracked the ball to the wall and looked ready to possibly make a home run-robbing catch.

However, as Moore jumped for the ball, a fan reached out to attempt a catch and prevented a play from being made. With the ball ricocheting back onto the field, umpires ruled Stallings' hit a double. Believing that Stallings hit a home run, the Rockies called for a review.

What should have been a walk-off home run for Jacob Stallings was called an out due to fan interference pic.twitter.com/yL9Pj6yGTo — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 21, 2024

However, after looking at a replay, umpires ruled that the fan interfered with Moore's attempt to make a catch and called Stallings out to end the inning.

A closer view of the play showed that the fan indeed appeared to reach over the fence and obstruct Moore as he went for the ball. The argument could be made that Moore wasn't going to catch the ball, but it's difficult to tell from the camera angle.

The Mariners and Rockies will go to extras after this fan interference call. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/HSwPLSGTFm — Evan Davis (@EvanDavisTSP) April 21, 2024

Colorado did eventually win the game, however.

Seattle took a 1–0 lead in the top of the 10th. But in the bottom of the inning, Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz gave up hits to the first two Rockies batters to reach base, allowing designated runner Stallings to score the tying run. Third baseman Ryan McMahon followed with an infield single to drive in Charlie Blackmon for the game-winner.

With the win – just their fifth of the season – the Rockies ended a six-game losing streak. They'll try to get their second consecutive victory in the second half of Sunday's doubleheader.