Giant inflatable runaway pumpkin leads Ohio police on midnight chase

Parma Heights police found themselves chasing an unusual suspect early Tuesday morning — a giant inflatable pumpkin rolling through town.

Parma Heights is south of Cleveland in Ohio.

According to the department, officers spotted the oversized Halloween decoration around midnight on Oct. 8 and quickly “detained” it before it caused any damage.

The inflatable was safely returned to its owner without incident.

In a tongue-in-cheek post on social media, police said the “pumpkin pursuit” was yet another example of officers “going above and beyond, even for seasonal décor.”

The department confirmed that the runaway pumpkin’s adventure ended shortly after midnight — joking that “Cinderella’s carriage did, in fact, turn back into a pumpkin.”

