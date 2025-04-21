Georgia firefighter injured in head-on crash receives life-changing gift

DEKALB, Ga. — A Georgia firefighter is now enjoying his independence.

“I never thought we’d get to this point,” DeKalb Fire and Rescue Capt. David McBrayer said.

The 15-year veteran of DeKalb County Fire and Rescue was on his way home from work when an oncoming driver lost control while going 96 miles per hour. The driver crossed the double yellow line and hit McBrayer head-on.

“I’m paralyzed from the chest down,” McBrayer explained.

Before the accident, McBrayer transformed his body, losing over 100 pounds. His strength and determination have gotten him through these tough months.

“What inspired me was this man’s faith,” retired firefighter Chris Brook said.

Brook enlisted friend Ronnie Mayer to bring together resources to get McBrayer moving again.

“It’s kinda cool, the people that help people are being helped today,” Dennis J. Gardin of Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation said.

McBrayer was recently gifted a wheelchair accessable van.

Many community organizations, including the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation and Mobility Works, donated time and talent to get McBrayer and his family this life-changing gift.

A gift of mobility, freedom and for this firefighter, purpose.

“This is all for me to get back in the community and still change lives,” McBrayer said.

“He can go to schools and teach classes and do whatever as a DeKalb County firefighter,” Mayer said.

©2025 Cox Media Group