FIFA gives Lionel Messi, Inter Miami the final spot in 2025 Club World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced Saturday that Inter Miami will receive the final spot in the 2025 Club World Cup, a 32-team, first-of-its-kind tournament set to take place in the United States next summer.

Infantino appeared out of nowhere at Inter Miami's victory ceremony on the final day of the MLS regular season, after a 6-2 win over New England and a Lionel Messi hat trick, to make the announcement.

He also said that Miami would host the opening game — despite not qualifying via any previously announced criteria.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Full Club World Cup field

NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA: Monterrey, León, Pachuca (all Mexico), Seattle Sounders and Inter Miami (both United States)

SOUTH AMERICA: Palmeiras, Flamengo and Fluminense (all Brazil), Boca Juniors, River Plate (both Argentina)

EUROPE: Chelsea, Manchester City (both England), Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid (both Spain), Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund (both Germany), PSG (France), Inter Milan, Juventus (both Italy), Porto, Benfica (both Portugal), Red Bull Salzburg (Austria)

ASIA: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia), Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan), Ulsan (South Korea), Al Ain (UAE)

AFRICA: Al-Ahly (Egypt), Wydad Casablanca (Morocco), Esperance (Tunisia), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

OCEANIA: Auckland City (New Zealand)