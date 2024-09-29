Downdetector: Spotify down for over 40,000 users in the US

Audio streaming platform Spotify appears to be sputtering for thousands of listeners Sunday morning.

Downdetector, which tracks outages through various sources such as user reports, showed upwards of 40,000 affected users in the United States.

In Spotify’s desktop app, some users were greeted with the error message: “Something went wrong,” and attempts to play songs, audio books and podcasts were unsuccessful. The streamer’s smartphone apps were unresponsive as well for many users.

Spotify says it is aware of the issue and is working to fix whatever seems to be causing them.

We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out! — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) September 29, 2024









