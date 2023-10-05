'A force': Sen. Dianne Feinstein is mourned in San Francisco

Family, friends and former colleagues, including the president and former speaker of the House, paid tribute to the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein at a memorial in San Francisco Thursday, honoring the six-term Democrat from California and oldest member of the Senate, who died last week at the age of 90.

San Francisco City Hall served as a backdrop for the funeral service for Feinstein, who was the first woman to serve as the city’s mayor from 1978 to 1988. The city's current mayor, London Breed, kicked off the proceedings by remembering the lasting legacy of her predecessor, who Breed said she first met when she was a 13-year-old horn player.

“She created a world where girls like me could be tough, where we could lead,” Breed said.

President Biden in pre-recorded remarks called Feinstein “tough, prepared, rigorous and compassionate.”

“Often the only woman in the room, she also mentored generations of women and men alike to imagine a bigger, more hopeful future for themselves, the country and the world," he said.

The funeral, which also featured performances by the San Francisco Girls Chorus and frequent flyovers by the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels, was supposed to be open to the public, but officials announced late Wednesday that it would be closed due to nonspecific security concerns.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who from 2004-2010 served as the first woman District Attorney in San Francisco's history, in her remarks called Feinstein a "force" who "commanded respect and gave respect."

“To Diane: the women of America have come a long way. Our country has come a long way, and you helped move the ball forward and our nation salutes you now,” Harris said.

Former President Bill Clinton and at least three dozen members of Congress — including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who also spoke — were among the 1,500 people expected to attend the service.

Pelosi delivered Feinstein’s eulogy, praising the former senator by saying, “living up to your standard is quite a challenge.”

“When Diane spoke, people listened,” said Pelosi, who represented California's 11th congressional district, which includes the majority of San Francisco, in the United States House of Representatives from 1998 until her retirement earlier this year.

“Diane Feinstein is our forever mayor,” Pelosi said.

Feinstein’s granddaughter, Eileen Mariano, closed out the speeches by listing Feinstein's accomplishments, which included saving cable cars in San Francisco, fighting for the LGBTQ community during the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic across California and helping push forward banning assault weapons and creating life-saving amber alerts nationally.

But maybe top on her list of accomplishments, according to Mariano, was Feinstein’s diligence in reminding her granddaughter of the importance of carrying a black pantsuit.

“[She told me] there is no occasion to which you can’t wear a black pantsuit,” Mariano said.

Following the memorial service, Feinstein will be buried in a private ceremony.