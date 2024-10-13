7-Eleven to close more than 400 locations

7-Eleven says it’s closing more than 400 locations across North America.

According to CNN, the convenience store chain’s parent company, Seven & I Holdings, blames slowing sales, declining traffic, and growing inflation for the decision.

The company hasn’t said which locations will be closing.

The chain has more than 13,000 stores across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

7-Eleven told CNN in a statement that it “continuously reviews and optimizes its portfolio” and the closed stores are part of its growth strategy, adding that the chain continues to “open stores in areas where customers are looking for more convenience.”

©2024 Cox Media Group