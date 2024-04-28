2024 NFL Draft grades for all 32 teams

The 2024 NFL Draft is in the books, and it's time to put our way-too-early spin on what happened over those three days in Detroit. Here's the breakdown, including favorite picks, least favorite picks and an overall grade for each team.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

Overall grade: C+

This draft went about how most people expected. The Cowboys got a potential Tyron Smith replacement in the first round, added front seven help and got depth on the offensive line. This draft might not have huge immediate returns for the Cowboys, but they made some strong dice rolls on future starters. The team sits in limbo as Jerry Jones decides what he wants to do next with his franchise, making this an important draft for the Cowboys to nail.

Favorite pick: Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State (73rd overall)

Beebe did it all for Kansas State. He flipped between guard and tackle — sometimes in the same game. He doesn’t have the best balance, but he has the athleticism to get to the second level and generally has good eyes in pass protection. Beebe has starter potential, which is great to find in the third round.

Least favorite pick: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma (29th overall)

Guyton has infinite upside at offensive tackle, but he's pretty raw as things stand now. He might have a lower floor than some other offensive tackles on the board, but the Cowboys needed to spend this pick on a tackle. It might not be pretty in 2024. Guyton can be special in this league. He's just going to need a bit of a long leash.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 29: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma Round 2, Pick 56: Marshawn Kneeland, DL/EDGE, Western Michigan Round 3, Pick 73: Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State Round 3, Pick 87: Marist Liufau, LB, Notre Dame Round 5, Pick 174: Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest Round 6, Pick 216: Ryan Flournoy, WR, Southeast Missouri State Round 7, Pick 233: Nathan Thomas, OL, Louisiana Lafayette Round 7, Pick 244: Justin Rogers, DL, Auburn

New York Giants

Overall Grade: B+

The Giants wanted a quarterback, but they still came away with a solid group of players despite not taking one. Malik Nabers is the receiver they’ve needed for quite some time and they found a solid replacement for Xavier McKinney in Tyler Nubin. Theo Johnson is a smart draft pick in response to Darren Waller being unsure about his playing future. The Giants might not have been able to make the splash they wanted but they should feel good about where they stand.

Favorite pick: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU (6th overall)

Nabers has unlimited upside in the NFL. He’s already a game-breaking threat and has plenty of areas of his game he can improve on. The Giants have been lacking consistent wide receiver talent for a few years. Nabers has a chance to buck that trend. This will help all of the other WRs on the Giants’ roster because now they can move into roles that are more appropriate for them. The plane was built out of WR3s. Now a real No. 1 target is here.

Least favorite pick: Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky (70th overall)

Nitpicking. This isn’t a bad selection by any means as it was the appropriate range for Phillips. Maybe the Giants could have picked T.J. Tampa? Regardless, this isn’t actually a bad pick.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 6: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU Round 2, Pick 47: Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota Round 3, Pick 70: Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky Round 4, Pick 107: Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State Round 5, Pick 166: Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Purdue Round 6, Pick 183: Darius Muasau, LB, UCLA

Philadelphia Eagles

Overall grade: A-

The Eagles played the draft so well. They let Quinyon Mitchell fall right into their lap with the 22nd overall pick and he has all the tools necessary to be a CB1 in the NFL. Then, they jumped back up in Round 2 to grab the falling Cooper DeJean. Taking swings on Ainias Smith and Johnny Wilson on the third day of the draft might work for them and they made the feel-good selection of Jeremiah Trotter Jr. They also added a couple picks in 2025, including a future third-round selection from the Dolphins. Well played, Howie Roseman.

Favorite pick: Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa (40th overall)

DeJean should have been a first-round pick, full stop. He is a stud who can play every position in the secondary. With Quinyon Mitchell also being selected, DeJean might have to play safety or slot early in his career, but he’s well-equipped for that role too. He also has great ability in the return game. He's a special player all-around.

Least favorite pick: Will Shipley, RB, Clemson (127th overall)

Weird pick. Shipley doesn’t profile as a dynamic NFL back, but he was a solid player in college. If this is the worst this class has to offer, not so bad. At least the Eagles picked up a future fifth-round selection in the process of getting Shipley.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 22: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo Round 2, Pick 40: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa Round 3, Pick 94: Jalyx Hunt, EDGE, Houston Christian Round 4, Pick 127: Will Shipley, RB, Clemson Round 5, Pick 152: Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M Round 5, Pick 155: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson Round 5, Pick 172: Trevon Keegan, OL, Michigan Round 6, Pick 185: Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State Round 6, Pick 190: Dylan McMahon, OL, NC State

Washington Commanders

Overall Grade: B

It’s a new day for the Commanders. They have a new franchise quarterback, a couple impact defenders and even a freak athlete on the offensive line to develop. The Jayden Daniels pick is risky based on his prospect profile, but he still should be a drastic upgrade over what they had in Sam Howell last season. This class hinges on Daniels being a top-tier starter, but they did grab some solid players in the draft. This draft class should make fans feel more hopeful after a shaky free agency period.

Favorite pick: Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois (36th overall)

This is risky because of the foot injury Newton has been fighting through. If he’s healthy, he’s going to be a force for the Commanders. Newton was the most polished interior pass rusher in this year’s class and now gets to play for head coach Dan Quinn and next to Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. If he can stay on the field, Newton is in a spot to have an impactful rookie year. This is a fun pick for the Commanders.

Least favorite pick: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU (2nd overall)

Daniels is not a bad quarterback prospect, but taking him over Drake Maye feels risky. Daniels, like Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix, is leading a new wave of highly drafted first-round quarterbacks who played a ton in college before they were finally deemed elite NFL prospects. This could work as Daniels’ rushing ability and deep ball accuracy give him a high floor. However his frame and lack of elite traits as a passer gives some pause for concern. There’s a path for success for Daniels, but his upside might not be as high as Maye’s.

NFC North

Chicago Bears

Overall grade: A

You made it, Bears fans. A quarterback prospect who has real deal superstar upside is here. Caleb Williams has all the talent in the world to finally be the dynamic passer the Bears have been waiting for — and he is set up well for success. They drafted Rome Odunze with their second top-10 pick and a developmental tackle in the third round with Kiran Amegadjie. Even their fifth-round selection of Austin Booker was quality! This draft class can be so impactful that it gets an A even with picking a punter in the fourth round.

Favorite pick: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington (9th overall)

Caleb Williams is too easy, so let’s go with Odunze. It’ll be interesting to see how Odunze carves out a role as a rookie with Keenan Allen and DJ Moore already on the roster. For the long term, this is a brilliant pick for Chicago. Odunze has the ability to be a No. 1 NFL wideout and will form a strong duo with Moore. This might not be the setup for a gaudy rookie season, but the Bears are playing a smart long game with this pick.

Least favorite pick: Tory Taylor, P, Iowa (122nd overall)

Taylor is a great punter, good enough for a highlight tape, but just on principle this has to be the pick that goes here. A punter in Round 4? What happened to this great nation?

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 1: Caleb Williams, QB, USCRound 1, Pick 9: Rome Odunze, WR, WashingtonRound 3, Pick 75: Kiran Amegadjie, OT, YaleRound 4, Pick 122: Tory Taylor, P, IowaRound 5, Pick 144: Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas

Detroit Lions

Overall grade: B

Detroit made some great picks in the first two rounds of the draft and some risky ones to kick off Day 3. They accomplished their goal of getting better at cornerback this offseason, now featuring a completely revamped room as Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. will join Carlton Davis in Detroit. The Lions even got a couple sixth-rounders with potential to close out their day. It's really just the selections in the fourth round that are giving a bit of pause here.

Favorite pick: Mekhi Wingo, DL, LSU (189th overall)

Wingo should have been drafted over 100 selections higher than this. He checks off so many boxes from technique to production to versatility to age. It’s baffling how he was on the board in the sixth round. This could be a Grady Jarrett-level steal for the Lions if he continues to develop on the right path. Steal, steal, steal.

Least favorite pick: Giovanni Manu, OT, British Columbia (126th overall)

It’s hard to know what to make of this because we just don’t have many players straight from Canada getting drafted this high. Manu is, luckily, in a situation where he’s not a threat to either of the Lions’ starters at tackle, so maybe he’ll get a fair chance to develop without fear of hurting the team. This will be a fascinating player to track.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 24: Terrion Arnold, CB, AlabamaRound 2, Pick 61: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, MissouriRound 4, Pick 126: Giovanni Manu, OT, British ColumbiaRound 4, Pick 132: Sione Vaki, S/RB, UtahRound 6, Pick 189: Mekhi Wingo, DL, LSURound 6, Pick 210: Christian Mahogany, G, Boston College

Green Bay Packers

Overall grade: B

The Packers made a ton of draft picks and came out looking pretty good. Their linebacker picks were questionable (although the entire linebacker class was down this year), but they found a potential franchise left tackle in Jordan Morgan at the end of the first round. They took three safeties as well and might have a tough, versatile duo now between Javon Bullard and Xavier McKinney. MarShawn Lloyd is a quality addition at running back while they test Josh Jacobs for at least a season.

Favorite pick: Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona (25th overall)

This is a good range for Morgan. He needs to add some strength for the NFL, but he’s a classic, pure pass-blocking left tackle who will always have a place in the league. He’s going to face a learning curve getting used to NFL pass rushers and the speed and strength of the game, but this is a quality bet for the Packers to take at the end of the first round.

Least favorite pick: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M (45th overall)

Cooper being here is more of a problem with where college football is right now on defense more than anything Cooper did. He is a fast, rangy linebacker prospect who wasn’t always asked to do traditional NFL linebacker tasks — like many LBs in college. He has work to do in terms of playing downhill and sifting through traffic in the box. His speed will give him a chance to be a playmaker from the jump.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 25: Jordan Morgan, OT, ArizonaRound 2, Pick 45: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&MRound 2, Pick 58: Javon Bullard, S, GeorgiaRound 3, Pick 88: MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USCRound 3, Pick 91: Ty'Ron Hopper, LB, MissouriRound 4, Pick 111: Evan Williams, S, OregonRound 5, Pick 163: Jacob Monk, OL, DukeRound 5, Pick 169: Kitan Oladapo, S, Oregon StateRound 6, Pick 202: Travis Glover, OT, Georgia StateRound 7, Pick 245: Michael Pratt, QB, TulaneRound 7, Pick 255: Kalen King, CB, Penn State

Minnesota Vikings

Overall grade: C+

The Vikings went all in and got their quarterback and edge rusher of the future. Whew. As a result, they barely have any 2025 picks. They do have some talented prospects at key positions to build around. J.J. McCarthy and Dallas Turner can be solid NFL players, but the Vikings paid a high price to attain them. Right now, the only top-100 pick they're slated to have in 2025 is their first-round pick (with at least one third-round compensatory pick coming their way for Kirk Cousins). This better work!

Favorite pick: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama (17th overall)

Turner is a great dice roll for an edge rusher prospect. He produced at Alabama, is 21 years old and ran in the 4.4s at the NFL scouting combine. He’s going to be right at home in defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ scheme that will cut him loose up the field and allow him to be a playmaker. He’s a dark horse for a 10-sack rookie campaign.

Least favorite pick: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan (10th overall)

This is not a bad pick exactly, but McCarthy needs to show more before we can have full confidence that the Vikings got their guy. He has some nice arm talent and had real highs at Michigan, but generally wasn’t asked to be the driver of the offense. McCarthy is going to need seasoning and head coach Kevin O’Connell might be the guy to pull whatever latent potential is sitting there.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 10: J.J. McCarthy, QB, MichiganRound 1, Pick 17: Dallas Turner, EDGE, AlabamaRound 4, Pick 108: Khyree Jackson, CB, OregonRound 6, Pick 177: Walter Rouse, OT, OklahomaRound 6, Pick 203: Will Reichard, K, AlabamaRound 7, Pick 230: Michael Jurgens, OL, Wake ForestRound 7, Pick 232: Levi Drake Rodriguez, DL, Texas A&M Commerce

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

Overall grade: D-

Baffling. Pretty baffling use of the eighth overall pick. After signing Kirk Cousins, it was a bit of a shocker for the Falcons to use the pick on a backup quarterback rather than take someone who can play this year. Unless the Cousins signing is a total disaster, it will be years before the Falcons see Michael Penix Jr. on the field. This team is not ready for a resource allocation like that. The Falcons also failed to grab a cornerback in this draft, but they made some very solid picks along the defensive line that should help them finally stabilize that position group. The defensive line picks are the only thing keeping this from being an F grade.

Favorite pick: Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon (109th overall)

Dorlus might be a steal for the Falcons, giving them pass rush versatility on the inside. He can play all over the defensive line and many projections had him going much higher than this. Dorlus is an explosive athlete who might be able to play a big role in the Falcons’ new defense as a rookie. Great pick up for the Falcons that may have saved their draft class.

Least favorite pick: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington (8th overall)

Beyond the resource allocation that will have a 7-10 team sitting a top-10 pick on the bench for multiple seasons, it's fair to question if Penix was really worth this pick. He played six seasons in college with multiple season-ending injuries, but caught fire for Washington over the past two seasons. Penix was also fortunate enough to play on an offense that put two tackles and three wide receivers into the draft, including two first-rounders (Rome Odunze and Troy Fautanu). Penix is going to have to become more consistently accurate to be worth this pick and become a more dynamic playmaker when things break down around him. He has some nice traits like a strong arm and accuracy down the sidelines, but it's fair to be wary of a prospect profile that doesn't have a huge track record of NFL success.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 8: Michael Penix Jr., QB, WashingtonRound 2, Pick 35: Ruke Orhorhoro, DL, ClemsonRound 3, Pick 74: Bralen Trice, Edge, WashingtonRound 4, Pick 109: Brandon Dorlus, DL, OregonRound 5, Pick 143: JD Bertrand, LB, Notre DameRound 6, Pick 186: Jase McClellan, RB, AlabamaRound 6, Pick 187: Casey Washington, WR, IllinoisRound 6, Pick 197: Zion Logue, DL, Georgia

Carolina Panthers

Overall grade: C

The Panthers took some risks in this draft class. It’s hard to say whether it’s bad or good because making risky draft picks is not inherently a bad thing. Carolina decided to spend its picks taking home-run swings that have low floors and big upside. The gambles are fun, but the Panthers' early draft picks have shaky profiles in one way or another. Even though they’re getting a C, it’s hard not to be caught by the allure of the unknown here. It’s a really interesting class.

Favorite pick: Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina (32nd overall)

Legette has a very unusual production profile. Prior to his final collegiate season, he didn't do much of anything. Going into 2023, Legette's career high for receiving yards in a season was 167 yards. Then, he exploded for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns kind of out of nowhere. Fifth-year breakouts don't have a great track record of success in the NFL. Legette has the size and speed to potentially buck that trend. He's the kind of athlete Carolina desperately needed on its offense and if he continues to play at the level he did last season, Bryce Young might have a chance.

Least favorite pick: Jonathan Brooks, RB, Texas (46th overall)

Brooks is coming off of a torn ACL that will impact the start of his rookie year. He had fans during the draft cycle, but wasn’t the most dynamic back prior to the knee injury. He’s a solid, all-around RB who does a bit of everything well. Trading up to grab him is certainly a risk. Brooks should be a solid starter once he gets back to full strength. He's maybe not the every-down back the Panthers drafted him to be.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 32: Xavier Legette, WR, South CarolinaRound 2, Pick 46: Jonathan Brooks, RB, TexasRound 3, Pick 72: Trevin Wallace, LB, KentuckyRound 4, Pick 101: Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, TexasRound 5, Pick 157: Chau Smith-Wade, CB, Washington StateRound 6, Pick 200: Jaden Crumedy, DL, Mississippi StateRound 7, Pick 240: Michael Barrett, LB, Michigan

New Orleans Saints

Overall grade: B-

All those trades in the past left the Saints with only two picks in the top 100 of the draft and they went over 100 selections in between their own picks at one point. Still, the Saints grabbed an immediate starter at guard or tackle in Taliese Fuaga. He is another member of an extremely talented offensive line class that should have success in the NFL. The Saints grabbed a starting-caliber cornerback in Kool-Aid McKinstry and a developmental option at quarterback in Spencer Rattler. For as few draft assets as they came into the draft with, the Saints fared pretty well.

Favorite pick: Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina (150th overall)

Rattler might not be the future, but he has a chance. He is a former big-time recruit who had his struggles in college, going from Oklahoma to South Carolina. He wasn't playing in the best of circumstances, but still showed off some serious arm talent and the ability to play under pressure. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, he was dinged for his demeanor in the "QB1: Beyond the Lights" documentary, which was filmed when he was a high schooler. If the glowing reviews from people at South Carolina are accurate, Rattler might be a steal for the Saints. He can play.

Least favorite Pick: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama (41st overall)

There’s not much reason to feel negatively about this pick, but it feels silly to call anything after Round 4a bad pick — and the Saints only had two picks in the top 100. McKinstry is a solid cornerback that won’t need to be a true shutdown guy with Marshon Lattimore on the roster. It’s just kind of funny that the Saints traded up to get him despite having such little draft capital this year. Still, it didn’t take them much to get McKinstry and he does fit well.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 14: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon StateRound 2, Pick 41: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, AlabamaRound 5, Pick 150: Spencer Rattler, QB, South CarolinaRound 5, Pick 170: Bub Means, WR, PittsburghRound 5, Pick 175: Jaylan Ford, LB, TexasRound 6, Pick 199: Khristian Boyd, DL, Northern IowaRound 7, Pick 239: Josiah Ezirim, OL, Eastern Kentucky

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Overall Grade: B+

Really solid draft for the Buccaneers. Graham Barton is one of the cleanest prospects in the draft and can play all five positions up front. This is a terrific player to pair with Tristan Wirfs on the offensive line. They also grabbed a solid wide receiver prospect in Jalen McMillan and a quality running back in Bucky Irving. How Chris Braswell and Tykee Smith develop will be important for the overall impact of this draft class, but this is a nice haul for the Buccaneers.

Favorite Pick: Graham Barton, OL, Duke (26th overall)

Graham Barton is a stud. He checks off every box a team could want in a versatile offensive line prospect and comes ready to start Day 1. Not too much to say on this one, it’s a home run prospect at a position of need. It’s never a bad idea to bolster your offensive line!

Least Favorite Pick: Chris Braswell, Edge, Alabama (57th overall)

Chris Braswell is solid, but this felt a bit early for him. Braswell is a jack-of-all-trades edge defender that projects more as a rotational player than a core piece of a pass rush group. Even then, it can’t hurt to add a well-rounded player like this to your edge group. He offers solid run support and has some experience in coverage.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 26: Graham Barton, OL, DukeRound 2, Pick 57: Chris Braswell, EDGE, AlabamaRound 3, Pick 89: Tykee Smith, S, GeorgiaRound 3, Pick 92: Jalen McMillan, WR, WashingtonRound 4, Pick 125: Bucky Irving, RB, OregonRound 6, Pick 220: Elijah Klein, OL, UTEPRound 7, Pick 246: Devin Culp, TE, Washington

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

Overall Grade: B+

Shoutout to Arizona for not overthinking it. Grab the best player in the draft and just keep it moving. They took some chances on future potential with the selections of Max Melton, Trey Benson and Xavier Thomas, giving them more credible prospects to continue this rebuild with. The Cardinals might not win the division this year, but this draft class should help them get to competing for the playoffs sooner rather than later, especially if Kyler Murray can build on his late-season resurgence.

Favorite Pick: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State (4th overall)

No-brainer. The Cardinals needed a wide receiver and they got the best wide receiver prospect in the draft — and possibly, the flat-out best player in the draft. Harrison should be a No. 1 wide receiver immediately in the NFL and now gives the Cardinals a threat they can rely upon. Harrison going along with wide receiver Michael Wilson and tight end Trey McBride is a fun, young pass-catching trio to develop together.

Least Favorite Pick: Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri (27th overall)

Darius Robinson just feels a bit rich at the end of the first round. He’s a heavy-handed defensive linemen that definitely has a role in the NFL, but he’s not the most dynamic athlete out there and he wasn’t really productive until his fifth season in college. This kind of feels like the Seahawks’ selection of LJ Collier a few years ago.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 4: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio StateRound 1, Pick 27: Darius Robinson, DL, MissouriRound 2, Pick 43: Max Melton, CB, RutgersRound 3, Pick 66: Trey Benson, RB, Florida StateRound 3, Pick 71: Isaiah Adams, OL, IllinoisRound 3, Pick 82: Tip Reiman, TE, IllinoisRound 3, Pick 90: Elijah Jones, CB, Boston CollegeRound 4, Pick 104: Dadrian Taylor-Demerson, S, Texas TechRound 5, Pick 138: Xavier Thomas, EDGE, ClemsonRound 5, Pick 162: Christian Jones, OT, TexasRound 6, Pick 191: Tejhaun Palmer, WR, UABRound 7, Pick 226: Jaden Davis, CB, Miami

Los Angeles Rams

Overall Grade: B-

This was a safe, logical draft for the Rams, which makes sense for where they are right now. They beefed up their defensive line, added a quality back and also a much-needed safety within the top 100 picks. There isn’t a lot of big upside here, but most of these players should have high floors for the NFL. It’s hard to see this draft class failing for the Rams, but they might not have true star power here.

Favorite Pick: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State (19th overall)

Great pickup for the Rams. They needed to continue to add talent to their defensive line and get a proven, productive pass rusher in Jared Verse who has a lot of experience.

Least Favorite Pick: Braden Fiske, DL, Florida State (39th overall)

It’s hard to project how so many of these older prospects will fare in the NFL, but Fiske feels risky — especially for a trade up. Fiske transferred to Florida State for his fifth year in college, where he was productive for the Seminoles. With his 4.7 40-yard dash, it's not difficult to see why NFL teams wanted to draft Fiske. Still, this is just uncharted territory in terms of the age of these players and how they project moving forward. Fiske could stand to gain some more weight, but there’s no doubting his movement skills.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 19: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida StateRound 2, Pick 39: Braden Fiske, DL, Florida StateRound 3, Pick 83: Blake Corum, RB, MichiganRound 3, Pick 99: Kamren Kinchens, S, MiamiRound 5, Pick 154: Brennan Jackson, LB, Washington StateRound 6, Pick 196: Tyler Davis, DL, ClemsonRound 6, Pick 209: Joshua Karty, K, StanfordRound 6, Pick 213: Jordan Whittington, WR, TexasRound 6, Pick 217: Beaux Limmer, OL, ArkansasRound 7, Pick 254: KT Leveston, OL, Kansas State

San Francisco 49ers

Overall Grade: C-

Weird draft class for the 49ers, but it might not matter. They’ve turned a former "Mr. Irrelevant" into one of the most productive quarterbacks in the NFL. Ricky Pearsall was a bit of a surprise and Kyle Shanahan made his patented mid-round running back pick. It’s just hard to look at a draft class that has Pearsall as a first-round selection and feel super great about it. Dominick Puni is a name to watch for them as a long-term developmental offensive guard — he’s got the movement skills Shanahan likes in his linemen.

Favorite Pick: Malik Mustapha, DB, Wake Forest (124th overall)

Malik Mustapha just might be the best safety in the draft. He’s a strong hitter, a sure tackler and has some underrated chops in coverage. Mustapha, Ji’Ayir Brown and Talanoa Hufanga are a rugged safety trio for the 49ers. This is a great pickup for San Francisco.

Least Favorite Pick: Isaac Guerendo, RB, Louisville (129th overall)

This one is just funny. It’s like Shanahan can’t help himself but to burn a mid-round pick on a running back every year. Maybe Guerendo bucks the recent trend, but this pick has to go in this slot just for the meme.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 31: Ricky Pearsall, WR, FloridaRound 2, PIck 64: Renardo Green, CB, Florida StateRound 3, Pick 86: Dominick Puni, OL, KansasRound 4, Pick 124: Malik Mustapha, S, Wake ForestRound 4, Pick 139: Isaac Guerendo, RB, LouisvilleRound 4, Pick 135: Jacob Cowing, WR, ArizonaRound 6, Pick 215: Jarrett Kingston, OL, USCRound 7, Pick 251: Tatum Bethune, LB, Florida State

Seattle Seahawks

Overall Grade: C+

Mixed feelings is the best way to describe the Seahawks draft. On one hand, they did grab a potentially disruptive defensive lineman in Byron Murphy — a piece they desperately needed. They also found someone who can compete for a starting role on the offensive line with Christian Haynes in the third round. Still, their Day 3 picks leave a bit to be desired, especially with no second-round pick this year due to the Leonard Williams trade.

Favorite Pick: Christian Haynes, G, UConn (81st overall)

Hard not to love this selection for Seattle. Haynes is talented enough to start right away, which is imperative for a team that needs starters at guards. This is a pick that can pay immediate dividends and we might be looking back at this pick in December wondering why Haynes didn’t go a whole lot higher.

Least Favorite Pick: Tyrice Knight, LB, UTEP (118th overall)

This linebacker class was very shaky overall, but the Seahawks still drafted someone that’s not really close to being ready to play in the NFL. Perhaps Mike Macdonald is the guru to unlock a starting linebacker in Tyrice Knight, but he’s probably going to wind up a special teams player.

Draft Picks

Round 1, Pick 16: Byron Murphy, DL, TexasRound 3, Pick 81: Christian Haynes, OL, UConnRound 4, Pick 118: Tyrice Knight, LB, UTEPRound 4, Pick 121: AJ Barner, TE, MichiganRound 5, Pick 136: Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, AuburnRound 6, Pick 179: Sataoa Laumea, OL, UtahRound 6, Pick 192: D.J. James, CB, AuburnRound 6, Pick 207: Mike Jerrett, OT, Findlay

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Overall grade: C+

The Bills played this draft safe and took home 10 players, although only one wide receiver in Keon Coleman. Even though Coleman didn't have the cleanest end to his season and a slow 40-yard dash time at the scouting combine, he still has shown serious talent in college football. Coleman will start right away for the Bills and will immediately have a chance to prove whether he can separate from NFL cornerbacks. The Bills had another solid pickup in Ray Davis, but other than that this draft class was just fine. Probably not too many movers and shakers, but some quality players at positions of need. It will be interesting to see what happens with Travis Clayton, a developmental offensive line prospect from England.

Favorite pick: Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky (128th overall)

Davis is an older prospect, but man, he is the perfect player to pair with James Cook in the backfield. Davis is a punishing runner who doesn't fear contact and has some wiggle to get away from defenders. He won't be out-touching Cook as a rookie, but he should prove to be a valuable member of this offense.

Least favorite pick: DeWayne Carter, DL, Duke (95th overall)

Nitpicking here because this is a fine pick who fits Buffalo's style of play up front. Maybe they could have gotten someone more disruptive, like Brandon Dorlus, with this pick. Still, it's hard to complain here. Carter has the speed and explosion to be a disruptive presence up front — and the versatility on the interior to allow his new teammate Ed Oliver to be the best version of himself.

Draft picks

Round 2, Pick 33: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida StateRound 2, Pick 60: Cole Bishop, S, UtahRound 3, Pick 95: DeWayne Carter, DL, DukeRound 4, Pick 128: Ray Davis, RB, KentuckyRound 5, Pick 141: Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, OL, GeorgiaRound 5, Pick 160: Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB, WashingtonRound 5, Pick 168: Javon Solomon, LB, TroyRound 6, Pick 204: Tylan Grable, OT, UCFRound 6, Pick 219: Daequan Hardy, CB, Penn StateRound 7, Pick 221: Travis Clayton, OL, International Pathway Program (England)

Miami Dolphins

Overall grade: B+

It's a strong draft haul for the Dolphins. They found a potential 10-sack edge rusher with Chop Robinson in the first round and grabbed a future starter at offensive tackle with Patrick Paul. Their trade-up for Jaylen Wright in the fourth was perplexing. Overall this is still a good group of players. Malik Washington and Tahj Washington are two wide receivers who had a lot of buzz in college and could compete for reps behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Favorite pick: Patrick Paul, OT, Houston (55th overall)

Loved this one. Paul is scratching the surface of how good he can be and comes with supreme athleticism in a 6-7, 330-pound body. He’s raw, but being a consistent NFL tackle is certainly within reach for him and he’ll make some incredible highlight-reel blocks in head coach Mike McDaniel’s offense. This is one of those prospect-to-team matches that seems destined to work out.

Least Favorite pick: Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee (120th overall)

Head coach Mike McDaniel is always going to place a premium on speed, but this might not be the back they're looking for to spell De'Von Achane once Raheem Mostert eventually moves on. Wright is a blazer with inconsistent vision and ability to run between the tackles. Perhaps that's less of a concern with McDaniel, but they may learn that not all fast backs are created equal.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 21: Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn StateRound 2, Pick 55: Patrick Paul, OT, HoustonRound 4, Pick 120: Jaylen Wright, RB, TennesseeRound 5, Pick 158: Mohamed Kamara, DL, Colorado StateRound 6, Pick 184: Malik Washington, WR, VirginiaRound 6, Pick 198: Patrick McMorris, S, CaliforniaRound 7, Pick 241: Tahj Washington, WR, USC

New England Patriots

Overall grade: A-

New England had a tough decision to make on how it wanted to start its rebuild and it ultimately turned down a boatload of draft picks to stay at the top of the draft and pick Drake Maye. Maye has ridiculous upside and gives the Patriots a playmaking option while they fill out the rest of their roster. Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker should compete for starting reps in one of the weaker wide receiver rooms in the league. Joe Milton III is an intriguing pick in the sixth round and it'll at least be fun to track his development. If just one of their offensive line picks hit, this could be the foundation for a new run of excellence in New England.

Favorite pick: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina (3rd overall)

Home run. The Patriots didn't overthink it and took the quarterback prospect who fell into their laps. Maye has all the same tools as the elite quarterbacks in the game today, with a much higher floor than people give him credit for. Most likely it's going to be a difficult rookie year for him because the Patriots' roster is so far away, but Jerod Mayo has his quarterback to work with to start his reign as the Patriots' head coach.

Least favorite Pick: Layden Robinson, OL, Texas A&M (103rd overall)

The Patriots had to address their offensive line a couple times in this draft, but Robinson felt like a reach where he was taken. There were a few quality linemen on the board, but clearly their evaluation of Robinson had him ahead of the rest.

Draft Picks

Round 1, Pick 3: Drake Maye, QB, UNCRound 2, Pick 37: Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, WashingtonRound 3, Pick 68: Caedan Wallace, OL, Penn StateRound 4, Pick 103: Layden Robinson, OL, Texas A&MRound 4, Pick 110: Javon Baker, WR, UCFRound 6, Pick 180: Marcellas Dial, CB, South CarolinaRound 6, Pick 193: Joe Milton III, QB, TennesseeRound 7, Pick 231: Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State

New York Jets

Overall grade: B-

The Jets didn't have a ton of draft capital to work with, but they still found some quality players, including a potential franchise tackle in Olu Fashanu from Penn State. He'll be a fixture up front for a long, long time if the injury issues from last season don't reappear. Wideout Malachi Corley will make fans happy early with his ability to run after the catch and Braelon Allen is a talented running back to develop behind Breece Hall. The trade up for QB Jordan Travis was baffling, but that was in the fifth round so no need to ding too much in the grand scheme of things.

Favorite pick: Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State (11th overall)

Awesome pick for the Jets here. Fashanu was viewed as an elite prospect in last year's class and would have been drafted higher than this if he wasn't a little banged up during his senior season. He should start at right tackle this year across from Tyron Smith before eventually moving over to the left side. This also creates incredible depth for the Jets by allowing Morgan Moses to become one of the better swing tackles in the league.

Least favorite pick: Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State (171st overall)

I normally don't bother focusing on a pick this low, but this is an exception. Trading up for Travis didn't make much sense. He's coming off a brutal leg injury and was mostly viewed as a fringe NFL player. Trading up for Travis is confusing, but maybe he is the NFL-caliber player the Jets think he is.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 11: Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn StateRound 3, Pick 65: Malachi Corley, WR, Western KentuckyRound 4, Pick 134: Braelon Allen, RB, WisconsinRound 5, Pick 171: Jordan Travis, QB, Florida StateRound 5, Pick 173: Isaiah Davis, RB, South Dakota StateRound 5, Pick 176: Qwan'tez Stiggers, CB, Toronto ArgonautsRound 7, Pick 257: Jaylen Key, S, Alabama

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

Overall grade: B+

Once again, the Ravens walked away with a strong draft class after letting players fall right into their laps. They started things off with Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins and doubled back at the position with a potential huge steal by grabbing Iowa State cornerback T.J. Tampa in the fourth round. Tampa was projected to go much higher. The Ravens should also have a Day 1 starter at right tackle in Roger Rosengarten from Washington. They even found some quality depth they can develop on the edge with Penn State's Adisa Isaac. The Ravens, as usual, didn't overthink it and it looks like a great new crop of rookies.

Favorite pick: Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington (62nd overall)

The Ravens needed a starter at offensive tackle after trading Morgan Moses to the Jets and they might have gotten one with Rosengarten. He is a fantastic athlete and should hold steady in pass protection even as a rookie. He needs to add some strength to deal with NFL defensive linemen, but it's hard not to see the immediate skills as well as long-term upside.

Least favorite pick: Devontez Walker, WR, UNC (113th overall)

Baltimore needed depth at wide receiver, but Walker has a long way to go before he can contribute in the NFL. He has the speed to make big plays downfield, but everything else is a work in progress. For a team that will probably need a WR to produce as a rookie, the Ravens picked one who is not quite there yet. Playing with two time-MVP Lamar Jackson should allow for Walker to make some things happen as a rookie.

Ravens draft picks

Round 1, Pick 30: Nate Wiggins, CB, ClemsonRound 2, Pick 62: Roger Rosengarten, OT, WashingtonRound 3, Pick 93: Adisa Isaac, Edge, Penn StateRound 4, Pick 113: Devontez Walker, WR, North CarolinaRound 4, Pick 130: T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa StateRound 5, Pick 165: Rasheen Ali, RB, MarshallRound 6, Pick 218: Devin Leary, QB, KentuckyRound 7, Pick 228: Nick Samac, OL, Michigan StateRound 7, Pick 250: Sanoussi Kane, S, Purdue

Cincinnati Bengals

Overall grade: B+

The Bengals should be happy with how they played the first two days of the draft. Amarius Mims has the ability to be a decade-long starter at either tackle spot — if he can stay on the field. Kris Jenkins is a quality body on the defensive line and Jermaine Burton is an explosive playmaker who gives the Bengals flexibility at wide receiver. McKinnley Jackson might have been a reach to close the third round but the Bengals walked away with immediate impact and long-term potential at key spots.

Favorite pick: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia (18th overall)

Mims did not play a ton of football in college, but man, was he good when he was on the field. He has everything you want in a starting tackle from size, wingspan, athleticism and technique. Availability is going to be the only thing that can stop him from being a bulldozer up front for the Bengals. This was a foundational pick for the Bengals, shoring up their offensive line with a player who has elite upside.

Least favorite pick: McKinnley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M (97th overall)

The Bengals needed to add depth to the interior of their defense, but they could’ve squeezed more out of this pick. Jackson isn’t the most explosive guy. At the very least he’s steady and will help the Bengals stay fresh up front. He’ll probably be only a run-down player, which felt a bit rich for this point in the draft.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 18: Amarius Mims, OT, GeorgiaRound 2, Pick 49: Kris Jenkins, DL, MichiganRound 3, Pick 80: Jermaine Burton, WR, AlabamaRound 3, Pick 97: McKinnley Jackson, DL, Texas A&MRound 4, Pick 115: Erick All, TE, IowaRound 5, Pick 149: Josh Newton, CB, TCURound 6, Pick 194: Tanner McLachlan, TE, ArizonaRound 6, Pick 214: Cedric Johnson, Edge, Ole MissRound 7, Pick 224: Daijahn Anthony, S, Ole MissRound 7, Pick 237: Matt Lee, OL, Miami

Cleveland Browns

Overall grade: B

The Browns didn't make their first pick until nearly the end of the second round, taking ultra-athletic defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. from Ohio State. They added offensive line depth, picked a wide receiver and found some dart throws on defense in the sixth and seventh rounds. You can't be too mad given the amount of capital they held walking into the draft.

Favorite Pick: Michael Hall Jr., DT, Ohio State (54th overall)

Upside, upside, upside. Hall didn’t light up the stat sheet at Ohio State, but he has freakish athleticism to develop. It’s hard to find 300-pounders who run in the 4.7s and those guys usually end up being quality players.

Least favorite pick: Zak Zinter, OL, Michigan (85th overall)

This isn't a bad pick. This is just the only other high pick that the Browns had. Zinter should come in and provide quality depth for now with future starting potential once they get to a crossroads with Joel Bitonio or Wyatt Teller. Zinter is coming off a serious leg injury suffered in the Wolverines' win over Ohio State, giving pause on how much of an impact he'll have early. It won't matter if Teller and Bitonio stay healthy. This is really a pick for the future.

Draft picks

Round 2, Pick 54: Michael Hall Jr., DL, Ohio StateRound 3, Pick 85: Zak Zinter, OL, MichiganRound 5, Pick 156: Jamari Thrash, WR, LouisvilleRound 6, Pick 206: Nathaniel Wilson, LB, Mississippi StateRound 7, Pick 227: Myles Harden, CB, South DakotaRound 7, Pick 243: Jowon Briggs, DL, Cincinnati

Pittsburgh Steelers

Overall grade: A

The Steelers looked at their offensive line from last year and emphatically said "never again!" Their two first draft picks were on the o-line and then they came back for a third time to kick off the fourth round. Payton Wilson has his concerns in terms of injury, but he was a great playmaker for NC State. Getting him with the 98th overall pick is a great spot for Pittsburgh. Quarterback will be the ultimate decider in how the Steelers' season turns out, but they may have found two impact starters on the offensive line in Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier.

Favorite pick: Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington (20th overall)

Fautanu played a massive role in Washington's high-flying offense last season. He was a shutdown pass protector as left tackle while also moving people with ease in the run game. He projects as a guard for the Steelers, but he is skilled enough to be an NFL tackle. He'll slide in next to Broderick Jones, last year's first-round pick at tackle, and help the Steelers rediscover their offensive identity.

Least favorite pick: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan (84th overall)

Pittsburgh certainly needed a wide receiver in this draft and they got one in Wilson. He is solid but profiles more as a third WR option than a bona fide No. 2 across from George Pickens (who is probably a No. 2 wideout himself). Beggars can't be choosers, which is certainly the position the Steelers were in. The immediate target vacuum Wilson is stepping into might be too much for where he is as a player. Even then, the Steelers had no choice but to spend a top-100 pick on a wide receiver given the state of their room.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 20: Troy Fautanu, OL, WashingtonRound 2, Pick 51: Zach Frazier, C, West VirginiaRound 3, Pick 84: Roman Wilson, WR, MichiganRound 3, Pick 98: Payton Wilson, LB, NC StateRound 4, Pick 119: Mason McCormick, OL, South Dakota StateRound 6, Pick 178: Logan Lee, DL, IowaRound 6, Pick 195: Ryan Watts, CB, Texas

AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars

Overall grade: C

The Jaguars' offseason has been just OK and the draft followed suit. They did a great job moving down from their original spot in Round 1 of the draft while still landing a big-time wide receiver prospect, which they needed after clumsily letting Calvin Ridley walk to a divisional rival in free agency. Beyond that, it doesn't seem like they got too much positive impact, but if Thomas is the final key that allows the Jaguars' passing game to be consistent in the future, it's fine. Getting Trevor Lawrence another receiver was priority No. 1 and they might have gotten the best of the second wave of wide receivers.

Favorite pick: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU (23rd overall)

Thomas has the ability to be a star deep threat in the NFL. He has the tools — size, speed, tracking ability — to scare defenses if he develops well. In Year 1, his skills might be a bit overlapped with the newly signed Gabe Davis, but Thomas is going to walk into the NFL as one of the best athletes in the league. That's valuable.

Least favorite Pick: Maason Smith, DL, LSU (48th overall)

Smith has upside, but it's been a long time since he's played productive football. He had just 2.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss last year. The frame is something NFL teams will always fall in love with. Yet it's tough to see his profile becoming something that hits in the NFL, even though he has the physical tools and traits to become a long-term starting defensive tackle. He could be Chris Jones or Ra'Shede Hageman, but has a long way to go to reach his peak.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 23: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSURound 2, Pick 48: Maason Smith, DL, LSURound 3, Pick 96: Jarrian Jones, DB, Florida StateRound 4, Pick 114: Javon Foster, OT, MissouriRound 4, Pick 116: Jordan Jefferson, DL, LSURound 5, Pick 153: Deantre Prince, CB, Ole MissRound 5, Pick 167: Keilan Robinson, RB, TexasRound 6, Pick 212: Cam Little, K, ArkansasRound 7, Pick 236: Myles Coles, Edge, Texas Tech

Houston Texans

Overall grade: B

The Texans didn't have a first-round pick, but they still grabbed a few quality players, including a starting nickel corner and developmental offensive tackle. Their first four picks have a chance to be immediate contributors, which is all you can ask for without a pick on the first day. It's not the sexy draft that the Texans had last year when they nabbed C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr., but it's a draft that will help strengthen the team's foundation.

Favorite pick: Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia (42nd overall)

Lassiter is going to feel right at home playing for DeMeco Ryans and the Texans. Lassiter is a physical corner with elite short-area quickness and strong tackling ability. His lack of long speed will probably leave him to the slot in the NFL, but that's OK given the emergence of Derek Stingley Jr. as a premier cornerback. Lassiter gives the Texans another young, talented defensive back and is an unusually physical force for a cornerback.

Least favorite pick: Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame (59th overall)

This pick has a chance to pay off in a massive way down the line but Fisher faces a steep learning curve early in his career. He turned 21 in March and is still physically growing into the type of player he can be down the road. Calling this a bad pick doesn’t feel right, but the floor is a bit lower on Fisher than some other tackles. However, he has the talent to be a huge boom pick for the Texans, even if it’s not right away.

Draft picks

Round 2, Pick 42: Kamari Lassiter, CB, GeorgiaRound 2, Pick 59: Blake Fisher, OT, Notre DameRound 3, Pick 78: Calen Bullock, S, USCRound 4, Pick 123: Cade Stover, TE, Ohio StateRound 6, Pick 188: Jamal Hill, LB, OregonRound 6, Pick 205: Jawhar Jordan, RB, LouisvilleRound 7, Pick 238: Solomon Byrd, DL, USCRound 7, Pick 247: Marcus Harris, DL, AuburnRound 7, Pick 249: LaDarius Henderson, OL, Michigan

Tennessee Titans

Overall grade: C+

The Titans nailed their first pick, but could have done better the rest of the way. JC Latham is a “set it and forget it” type of offensive tackle who is already penciled in as a starter. It’ll be interesting to see how Latham handles being a left tackle in the NFL. He has enough talent to be successful. Getting Cedric Gray in the fourth round could be a long-term steal for the Titans, but overall it wasn’t a draft class to get excited about unless T’Vondre Sweat develops into a pass rusher.

Favorite pick: JC Latham, OT, Alabama (7th overall)

Latham was in contention for the fifth overall pick with the Chargers, so the Titans had to be thrilled to land their man with the seventh pick. Latham is a destructive force in the run game and will give Will Levis the time he needs to find Calvin Ridley and DeAndre Hopkins downfield. Easy pick. Great prospect at a position of need, not too complicated.

Least favorite pick: T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas (38th overall)

Sweat is a big man at 366 pounds and his game is pretty much exactly what you would think. He's a massive, early down run stuffer who doesn’t offer much by the way of pass rush for the NFL game. Even though he moved well at the NFL scouting combine, he would need to lose significant weight to be a three-down player in the NFL. It's hard to see how the Titans felt like this was a valuable pick so early in the second round.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 7: JC Latham, OT, AlabamaRound 2, Pick 38: T’Vondre Sweat, DT, TexasRound 4, Pick 106: Cedric Gray, LB, North CarolinaRound 5, Pick 146: Jarvis Brownlee Jr., CB, LouisvilleRound 6, Pick 182: Jha’Quan Jackson, WR, TulaneRound 7, Pick 242: James Williams, S, MiamiRound 7, Pick 252: Jaylen Harrell, Edge, Michigan

Indianapolis Colts

Overall grade: B+

This was a productive draft class for the Colts. They found the edge rusher they needed in Laiatu Latu and may have gotten a steal with the Adonai Mitchell pick in the second round. Depth along the offensive line was a need they filled as well and Anthony Gould in the fifth round may be a steal at wide receiver. If Anthony Richardson can stay healthy and build on what he accomplished as a rookie, the Colts might be able to actually get into the playoffs with the additions in this draft class.

Favorite pick: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas (52nd overall)

The Colts had Mitchell fall right into their lap after many people had him projected for the first round. Mitchell is a dynamic talent when the ball is in the air and should pair well with Michael Pittman Jr. at wide receiver. This is the kind of depth the Colts needed at wideout, where a bunch of young players are now competing for playing time.

Least favorite pick: Tanor Bortolini, C, Wisconsin (117th overall)

Bortolini is a talented athlete, but he’s very far away from being a reliable NFL offensive lineman due to his lack of strength. If he can get significantly stronger without losing speed, he can be a starter for the Colts. He’s not ready for that now. Going against Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner in practice will put some hair on his chest.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 15: Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLARound 2, Pick 52: Adonai Mitchell, WR, TexasRound 3, Pick 79: Matt Goncalves, OT, PittsburghRound 4, Pick 117: Tanor Bortolini, C, WisconsinRound 5, Pick 142: Anthony Gould, WR, Oregon StateRound 5, Pick 151: Jaylon Carlies, S, MissouriRound 5, Pick 164: Jaylin Simpson, S, AuburnRound 6, Pick 201: Micah Abraham, CB, MarshallRound 7, Pick 234: Jonah Laulu, DT, Oklahoma

AFC West

Denver Broncos

Overall grade: D

Sorry, Broncos fans. There's no other way to slice this. The Broncos made some fantastic selections on the second and third days of the draft, but taking Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick is a head-scratcher. Nix wasn't a prospect who was highly in demand and his ceiling appears limited in the NFL. Nix should win the starting job over Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson, but Nix will need to develop a level of playmaking that wasn't really there on his college tape. Maybe head coach Sean Payton is right and he can make Nix the next Drew Brees, but that's selling the peak of Brees' play awfully short. It's a strange start for the Broncos as they kick off their rebuild. Outside of Nix, they may have found immediate, quality contributors with Utah edge rusher Jonah Elliss, Oregon WR Troy Franklin and Notre Dame RB Audric Estime. Franklin and Estime are younger prospects with legitimate upside.

Favorite pick: Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame (147th overall)

Huge upside swing for the Broncos in the fifth round. Estime didn’t have the draft workouts he would have hoped for, but turn on the tape of him running away from players in college. He has some nice juice and long speed for a powerful runner and has starter potential in the NFL. At the very least, he has the talent to take some RB2 reps from Samaje Perine as a rookie.

Least favorite pick: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon (12th overall)

Nix is an NFL-quality quarterback without a doubt, and probably the best option on the Broncos' roster. That didn't mean the Broncos had to spend their first pick on him. Nix was extremely productive in his final year at Oregon, throwing 45 touchdowns to just three interceptions but he doesn't have the top-end physical traits that the great quarterbacks possess nowadays. Perhaps head coach Sean Payton thinks he'll build a quick passing game around Nix. He remains a questionable pick so early in the draft.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 12: Bo Nix, QB, OregonRound 3, Pick 76: Jonah Elliss, Edge, UtahRound 4, Pick 102: Troy Franklin, WR, OregonRound 5, Pick 145: Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, MissouriRound 5, Pick 147: Audric Estime, RB, Notre DameRound 7, Pick 235: Devaughn Vele, WR, UtahRound 7, Pick 256: Nick Gargiulo, OL, South Carolina

Kansas City Chiefs

Overall grade: A

Hell of a draft for the back-to-back defending champs. They added elite, gamebreaking speed with their selection of Xavier Worthy in the first round and might have found a franchise left tackle in the second. Jared Wiley and Jaden Hicks were quality pickups in Round 4 and they took a couple dart throws on the offensive line later on. Wiley has the potential to be the Chiefs' starting tight end after Travis Kelce moves on, showing off rare movement ability for a 6-foot-6 player. Worthy, Kingsley Suamataia and Wiley may be cornerstones for the Chiefs’ offense when this is all said and done.

Favorite pick: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU (63rd overall)

This was one of the best picks in the entire draft. The Chiefs were slated to start Wanya Morris at left tackle, prompting them to trade up for the immensely talented Suamataia. The BYU product is raw, but he’s stout, incredibly strong and has an NFL-ready body to keep pass rushers away from Patrick Mahomes while he works on his technique. Suamataia has attainable All-Pro upside. This pick was awesome.

Least favorite pick: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas (28th overall)

Worthy is not a bad pick for the Chiefs here, but his size is concerning for the NFL, even though he will be one of the fastest players in the league. Worthy’s 4.21 speed comes with a 165-pound frame. He might not have the size to be a true No. 1 receiver in the NFL, but with Mahomes throwing him the ball for the next few years, anything is possible. Worthy's frame and weight are the biggest concerns here.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 28: Xavier Worthy, WR, TexasRound 2, Pick 63: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYURound 4, Pick 131: Jared Wiley, TE, TCURound 4, Pick 133: Jaden Hicks, S, Washington StateRound 5, Pick 159: Hunter Nourzad, OL, Penn StateRound 6, Pick 211: Kamal Hadden, DB, TennesseeRound 7, Pick 248: C.J. Hanson, OL, Holy Cross

Las Vegas Raiders

Overall grade: B

The Raiders got a couple of impact players on offense, even if the fit isn’t immediately clear. Brock Bowers has superstar potential in the NFL. Figuring out how he’ll mesh with Michael Mayer and where their skills can be used simultaneously will be an interesting challenge for the Raiders’ coaching staff. Jackson Powers-Johnson should be a good fixture on the offensive line for the next few years and Delmar Glaze may wind up being a starter too. Solid first Raiders draft for general manager Tom Telesco and head coach Antonio Pierce. Now it’s time to figure out how the pieces fit together.

Favorite pick: Jackson Powers-Johnson, G, Oregon (44th overall)

Powers-Johnson played center at Oregon, but will be sliding over to guard in the NFL. That will probably be a fine transition for him as he already has the baseline traits to be an immediate starter along the interior of the line. Good, clean pick for the Raiders in a spot where they needed to upgrade.

Least favorite pick: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia (13th overall)

This has nothing to do with the prospect. Bowers was one of the best players in this year’s draft class. However, the Raiders have a promising tight end on the roster already in Michael Mayer, and there will be some overlap in their responsibilities. Bowers is a far more dynamic threat than Mayer, so he may just run to the slot and own that area of the field. This is going to need to be worked out in training camp. Ideally, the Raiders will find a way to get both of them working while also feeding targets to Davante Adams.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 13: Brock Bowers, TE, GeorgiaRound 2, Pick 44: Jackson Powers-Johnson, G, OregonRound 3, Pick 77: Delmar Glaze, OT, MarylandRound 4, Pick 112: Decamerion Richardson, CB, Mississippi StateRound 5, Pick 148: Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio StateRound 6, Pick 208: Dylan Laube, RB, New HampshireRound 7, Pick 223: Trey Taylor, S, Air ForceRound 7, Pick 229: M.J. Devonshire, CB, Pittsburgh

Los Angeles Chargers

Overall grade: B+

People might not like the Chargers taking an offensive tackle over a wide receiver with the fifth overall pick, but this is not a team that was a player away from getting to the top. They went 5-12 last season for a reason, mainly because they weren’t that good. The Chargers needed help everywhere, including offensive tackle, and got a franchise player in Joe Alt. He and Rashawn Slater will form a tremendously talented tackle duo to protect Justin Herbert and help head coach Jim Harbaugh get his offense off the ground in Los Angeles. They still grabbed an explosive wide receiver at the top of the second and a speedy linebacker from Michigan in the third round. The Chargers will need time to restock their roster with talent.

Favorite pick: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia (34th overall)

The Chargers’ wide receiver room was a little bare before they added a good prospect in McConkey. There are injury concerns for McConkey, but he has excellent route-running ability and the speed to be dangerous with the ball in his hands. Herbert to McConkey should be a fun duo right away in Los Angeles.

Least favorite Pick: Justin Eboigbe, DL, Alabama (105th overall)

A rotational defensive lineman in the fourth round is fine, but L.A.'s first three picks were too good to place here. Sorry, Justin. If there was an area to be concerned, he’s not the best athlete despite being under 300 pounds and he’s not projected to be a pass rusher. This is nitpicking.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 5: Joe Alt, OT, Notre DameRound 2, Pick 34: Ladd McConkey, WR, GeorgiaRound 3, Pick 69: Junior Colson, LB, MichiganRound 4, Pick 105: Justin Eboigbe, DL, AlabamaRound 5, Pick 137: Tarheeb Still, CB, MarylandRound 5, Pick 140: Cam Hart, CB, Notre DameRound 6, Pick 181: Kimani Vidal, RB, TroyRound 7, Pick 225: Brenden Rice, WR, USCRound 7, Pick 253: Cornelius Johnson, WR, Michigan