2023 NFL preseason final: How to watch the Houston Texans vs. the New Orleans Saints

The 2023 NFL preseason comes to a close this Sunday with one final game: The Houston Texans vs. the New Orleans Saints. The New Orleans Saints have won both of their preseason games so far, and Texans coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters that his plan is to play his starters this Sunday — including C.J. Stroud. So this preseason finale will certainly be one to watch. Ready to tune in and countdown the seconds until the NFL regular season begins? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Texans vs. Saints game, plus the rest of the 2023 NFL preseason, including the schedule, where to stream regular season NFL games this year and more.

How to watch the Texans at Saints game:

Date: Sunday, August 27

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Game: Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints

TV channel: Fox

Streaming: Fubo, Sling

What channel is the Texans vs. Saints game on?

The Texans and the Saints face off for the preseason final this Sunday. The last game of the preseason will air on Fox.

For out-of-market audiences, you can catch the Texans vs. Saints game on NFL Network. Don't have easy access to the NFL Network? Here's what we recommend:

How to watch the Texans vs. Saints game:

2023 NFL preseason full schedule:

All times Eastern

Week 3

Thursday, August 24

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons, 7:30 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles, 8 p.m. (Prime Video)

Friday, August 25

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers, 8 p.m. (CBS)

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 26

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

New York Jets at New York Giants, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos, 9 p.m.

Sunday, August 27

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints, 8 p.m (Fox)

How to watch all the NFL preseason games:

Many NFL preseason games are broadcast on local channels, so if you're looking to catch an in-market game, it may be as simple as turning on your TV (or setting up a digital TV antenna). If you want to watch out-of-market games, a $5 monthly subscription to NFL+ will get you access to every out-of-market-game in the season (and preseason). There will also be a few national broadcast NFL preseason games airing across NBC, ESPN, Fox and CBS (and one streaming on Amazon Prime Video) in the coming weeks. Here's how to watch every NFL preseason game in 2023.

When does football season start?

This year's NFL season, made up of 272 regular-season games, kicks off on Thursday, September 7, 2023 with a match between the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2023 NFL season will see the first football game on Black Friday, as well as international games in London and Munich.

