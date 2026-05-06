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Movies and TV shows casting in Seattle

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Seattle, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'Sunrise, Sunset'

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- Sachi (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Ethel (supporting, female, 60-80)

--- Toshiro (supporting, male, 18-28)

- Roles pay up to: $500

- Casting locations: Seattle

- Learn more about the student film here

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'Lumberjacks vs. Bigfoot'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Graves (supporting, male, 50-75)

--- Billy (supporting, male, 30-50)

--- Wanda (supporting, female, 25-45)

- Roles pay up to: $4,200

- Casting locations: Seattle

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'All Of Our Broken Pieces'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- James (lead, male, 27-42)

--- Mel (supporting, female, 26-42)

--- George (supporting, male, 27-42)

- Roles pay up to: $3,000

- Casting locations: Seattle

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Short Film

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Man in Car (supporting, male, 35-55)

--- ER Nurse (supporting, female, 25-40)

--- Ice Cream Shop Employee (supporting, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary (+1 more genders), 18-35)

- Casting locations: Seattle

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Tuned Out'

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- Skyler (lead, female, non-binary, 18-20)

--- Avery (supporting, male, 18-20)

--- Roscoe (supporting, male, non-binary, 18-20)

- Casting locations: Seattle

- Learn more about the student film here

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Untitled Richard Russell Documentary

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Protagonist (lead, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $7,500

- Casting locations: Seattle

- Learn more about the documentary here

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High Dimensions TV Pilot

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Jasmine (lead, female, 29-38)

--- Cowboy (lead, male, 55-90)

- Roles pay up to: $600

- Casting locations: Seattle

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'The Pack Rat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Noah (lead, male, 30-35)

--- Charlene (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Quincy (supporting, 40-50)

- Roles pay up to: $14,388

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Couples Competition Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Engaged Couples (real people, 21-35)

- Roles pay up to: $1,750

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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Nationwide Game Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Game Show Contestants (real people, all genders, 18-60)

- Roles pay up to: $2,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'The Pack Rat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Noah (lead, male, 30-35)

--- Charlene (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Quincy (supporting, 40-50)

- Roles pay up to: $14,388

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The Ladybugz' Pilot

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Fiona The Secretary (supporting, female, 22-29)

- Roles pay up to: $900

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'Lyonesse Trilogy: Salt Kiss, Honey Cut, Bitter Burn'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Mark Trevena (lead, male, 30-35)

--- Tristan Thomas (lead, male, 20-25)

--- Isolde Laurence (lead, female, 18-22)

- Roles pay up to: $20,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'The Pack Rat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Noah (lead, male, 30-35)

--- Charlene (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Quincy (supporting, 40-50)

- Roles pay up to: $14,388

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.