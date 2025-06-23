While the classic Round Brilliant continues to reign supreme as the most sought-after diamond shape for engagement rings nationwide, shifting tastes are giving rise to new favorites. Across the U.S., couples are expressing individuality through fancy and unique diamond shapes that add a personal touch to their ring choices.

Known for innovation, Washington embraces the avant-garde. Fusion cuts — a hybrid that combines facets and features from multiple shapes — speak to a creative spirit. These one-of-a-kind stones are well-suited to custom-designed rings that emphasize individuality.

VRAI, a fine jewelry company specializing in lab-grown diamonds, shares the most popular diamond shapes in Washington.

Most popular diamond shapes in the U.S.

1. Round Brilliant

2. Oval

3. Emerald

4. Pear

5. Radiant

Most popular diamond shapes in Washington

1. Round Brilliant

2. Oval

3. Emerald

4. Pear

5. Marquise

This story was produced by VRAI and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.