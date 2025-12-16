Most expensive homes for sale in Walla Walla

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Walla Walla listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 1721 J B George Rd, Walla Walla

- Price: $5,725,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,543

- Price per square foot: $874

- Lot size: 10.0 acres

- Days on market: 227 days (-$750,000 price reduction since listing)

#2. 335 Brickwood Dr, Walla Walla

- Price: $5,695,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,623

- Price per square foot: $859

- Lot size: 11.5 acres

- Days on market: 192 days

#3. 126 Red Hawk Rd, Walla Walla

- Price: $3,450,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,127

- Price per square foot: $672

- Lot size: 2.4 acres

- Days on market: 201 days

#4. 1003 Boyer Ave, Walla Walla

- Price: $1,800,000

- 6 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,691

- Price per square foot: $316

- Lot size: 0.3 acres

- Days on market: 374 days

#5. 28 Lilac Ct, Walla Walla

- Price: $1,600,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,370

- Price per square foot: $366

- Lot size: 1.6 acres

- Days on market: 89 days

#6. 3070 Reservoir Rd, Walla Walla

- Price: $1,300,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,756

- Price per square foot: $740

- Lot size: 7.0 acres

- Days on market: 25 days

#7. 910 Fern Ave, Walla Walla

- Price: $1,300,000

- 4 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,668

- Price per square foot: $487

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 5 days

#8. 211 Last Chance Rd, Walla Walla

- Price: $1,300,000

- 4 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,940

- Price per square foot: $442

- Lot size: 15.6 acres

- Days on market: 104 days

#9. 268 Bending Brook Ln, Walla Walla

- Price: $1,299,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,100

- Price per square foot: $419

- Lot size: 7.0 acres

- Days on market: 57 days (-$51,000 price reduction since listing)

#10. 125 Ponderosa Ct, Walla Walla

- Price: $1,295,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,968

- Price per square foot: $326

- Lot size: 1.2 acres

- Days on market: 274 days (-$65,000 price reduction since listing)

