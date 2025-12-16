Most expensive homes for sale in Walla Walla

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Walla Walla listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 1721 J B George Rd, Walla Walla
- Price: $5,725,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,543
- Price per square foot: $874
- Lot size: 10.0 acres
- Days on market: 227 days (-$750,000 price reduction since listing)
#2. 335 Brickwood Dr, Walla Walla
- Price: $5,695,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,623
- Price per square foot: $859
- Lot size: 11.5 acres
- Days on market: 192 days
#3. 126 Red Hawk Rd, Walla Walla
- Price: $3,450,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,127
- Price per square foot: $672
- Lot size: 2.4 acres
- Days on market: 201 days
#4. 1003 Boyer Ave, Walla Walla
- Price: $1,800,000
- 6 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,691
- Price per square foot: $316
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 374 days
#5. 28 Lilac Ct, Walla Walla
- Price: $1,600,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,370
- Price per square foot: $366
- Lot size: 1.6 acres
- Days on market: 89 days
#6. 3070 Reservoir Rd, Walla Walla
- Price: $1,300,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,756
- Price per square foot: $740
- Lot size: 7.0 acres
- Days on market: 25 days
#7. 910 Fern Ave, Walla Walla
- Price: $1,300,000
- 4 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,668
- Price per square foot: $487
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 5 days
#8. 211 Last Chance Rd, Walla Walla
- Price: $1,300,000
- 4 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,940
- Price per square foot: $442
- Lot size: 15.6 acres
- Days on market: 104 days
#9. 268 Bending Brook Ln, Walla Walla
- Price: $1,299,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,100
- Price per square foot: $419
- Lot size: 7.0 acres
- Days on market: 57 days (-$51,000 price reduction since listing)
#10. 125 Ponderosa Ct, Walla Walla
- Price: $1,295,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,968
- Price per square foot: $326
- Lot size: 1.2 acres
- Days on market: 274 days (-$65,000 price reduction since listing)
