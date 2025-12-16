Most expensive homes for sale in Kennewick

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Kennewick listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 6910 W 22nd Ave, Kennewick
- Price: $2,560,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,060
- Price per square foot: $505
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 25 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#2. 6982 W 22nd Ave, Kennewick
- Price: $2,508,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,046
- Price per square foot: $619
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 103 days (-$200,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#3. 54737 S C Williams Rd, Kennewick
- Price: $2,500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 9,550
- Price per square foot: $261
- Lot size: 52.5 acres
- Days on market: 218 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#4. 72015 E Sundown Pr SE, Kennewick
- Price: $2,100,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,382
- Price per square foot: $390
- Lot size: 5.1 acres
- Days on market: 48 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#5. 100203 162 Prse, Kennewick
- Price: $1,900,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,170
- Price per square foot: $455
- Lot size: 2.5 acres
- Days on market: 18 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#6. 104118 E Addison Ave, Kennewick
- Price: $1,895,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,150
- Price per square foot: $601
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 78 days (-$55,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#7. 37129 S Olympia St, Kennewick
- Price: $1,750,000
- 4 bedrooms, nan full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,392
- Price per square foot: $515
- Lot size: 19.1 acres
- Days on market: 82 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#8. 105247 E Tatum Blvd, Kennewick
- Price: $1,500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,043
- Price per square foot: $371
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 200 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#9. 82503 E Wallowa Rd, Kennewick
- Price: $1,385,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,037
- Price per square foot: $343
- Lot size: 1.2 acres
- Days on market: 57 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#10. 7419 S Haystack St, Kennewick
- Price: $1,350,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,033
- Price per square foot: $334
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 145 days
- View listing on realtor.com