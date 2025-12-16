Most expensive homes for sale in Kennewick

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Kennewick listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 6910 W 22nd Ave, Kennewick

- Price: $2,560,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,060

- Price per square foot: $505

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 25 days

#2. 6982 W 22nd Ave, Kennewick

- Price: $2,508,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,046

- Price per square foot: $619

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 103 days (-$200,000 price reduction since listing)

#3. 54737 S C Williams Rd, Kennewick

- Price: $2,500,000

- 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 9,550

- Price per square foot: $261

- Lot size: 52.5 acres

- Days on market: 218 days

#4. 72015 E Sundown Pr SE, Kennewick

- Price: $2,100,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 5,382

- Price per square foot: $390

- Lot size: 5.1 acres

- Days on market: 48 days

#5. 100203 162 Prse, Kennewick

- Price: $1,900,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,170

- Price per square foot: $455

- Lot size: 2.5 acres

- Days on market: 18 days

#6. 104118 E Addison Ave, Kennewick

- Price: $1,895,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,150

- Price per square foot: $601

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 78 days (-$55,000 price reduction since listing)

#7. 37129 S Olympia St, Kennewick

- Price: $1,750,000

- 4 bedrooms, nan full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,392

- Price per square foot: $515

- Lot size: 19.1 acres

- Days on market: 82 days

#8. 105247 E Tatum Blvd, Kennewick

- Price: $1,500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,043

- Price per square foot: $371

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 200 days

#9. 82503 E Wallowa Rd, Kennewick

- Price: $1,385,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,037

- Price per square foot: $343

- Lot size: 1.2 acres

- Days on market: 57 days

#10. 7419 S Haystack St, Kennewick

- Price: $1,350,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,033

- Price per square foot: $334

- Lot size: 1.0 acres

- Days on market: 145 days

