Most expensive homes for sale in Bellingham

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Bellingham listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 3169 3187 Agate Bay Ln, Bellingham

- Price: $4,900,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,513

- Price per square foot: $1,085

- Lot size: 3.1 acres

- Days on market: 166 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 1555 Fairview Dr, Bellingham

- Price: $3,525,000

- 6 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 6,814

- Price per square foot: $517

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 430 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 2593 Northshore Rd, Bellingham

- Price: $3,500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,093

- Price per square foot: $855

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 62 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 490 W Laurel Rd, Bellingham

- Price: $3,300,000

- 5 bedrooms, nan full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,124

- Price per square foot: $1,056

- Lot size: 68.7 acres

- Days on market: 237 days (-$350,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 414 S Clarkwood Dr, Bellingham

- Price: $3,250,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,421

- Price per square foot: $950

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 11 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 166 Soundview Dr, Bellingham

- Price: $3,250,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,487

- Price per square foot: $724

- Lot size: 1.1 acres

- Days on market: 389 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 405 Bayside Rd, Bellingham

- Price: $3,179,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 3,940

- Price per square foot: $806

- Lot size: 0.8 acres

- Days on market: 90 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 486 W Lake Samish Dr, Bellingham

- Price: $2,975,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 4,612

- Price per square foot: $645

- Lot size: 0.5 acres

- Days on market: 244 days (-$625,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 1697 Chuckanut Crest Dr, Bellingham

- Price: $2,850,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,994

- Price per square foot: $713

- Lot size: 1.7 acres

- Days on market: 235 days

- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 1558 Fairview St, Bellingham

- Price: $2,775,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom

- Square feet: 2,905

- Price per square foot: $955

- Lot size: 0.4 acres

- Days on market: 430 days (-$200,000 price reduction since listing)

- View listing on realtor.com