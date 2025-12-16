Most expensive homes for sale in Bellingham

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Bellingham listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 3169 3187 Agate Bay Ln, Bellingham
- Price: $4,900,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,513
- Price per square foot: $1,085
- Lot size: 3.1 acres
- Days on market: 166 days
#2. 1555 Fairview Dr, Bellingham
- Price: $3,525,000
- 6 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,814
- Price per square foot: $517
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 430 days
#3. 2593 Northshore Rd, Bellingham
- Price: $3,500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,093
- Price per square foot: $855
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 62 days
#4. 490 W Laurel Rd, Bellingham
- Price: $3,300,000
- 5 bedrooms, nan full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,124
- Price per square foot: $1,056
- Lot size: 68.7 acres
- Days on market: 237 days (-$350,000 price reduction since listing)
#5. 414 S Clarkwood Dr, Bellingham
- Price: $3,250,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,421
- Price per square foot: $950
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 11 days
#6. 166 Soundview Dr, Bellingham
- Price: $3,250,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,487
- Price per square foot: $724
- Lot size: 1.1 acres
- Days on market: 389 days
#7. 405 Bayside Rd, Bellingham
- Price: $3,179,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,940
- Price per square foot: $806
- Lot size: 0.8 acres
- Days on market: 90 days
#8. 486 W Lake Samish Dr, Bellingham
- Price: $2,975,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,612
- Price per square foot: $645
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 244 days (-$625,000 price reduction since listing)
#9. 1697 Chuckanut Crest Dr, Bellingham
- Price: $2,850,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,994
- Price per square foot: $713
- Lot size: 1.7 acres
- Days on market: 235 days
#10. 1558 Fairview St, Bellingham
- Price: $2,775,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,905
- Price per square foot: $955
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 430 days (-$200,000 price reduction since listing)
